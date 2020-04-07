ISL Transfers: FC Goa star Ahmed Jahouh set to sign for Mumbai City FC

Ahmed Jahouh's proposed move is close to completion and concrete talks are ongoing between the club and the player.

Jahouh has been influential for FC Goa in the ISL and would represent a major signing for Mumbai City FC.

Jahouh seems to be on his way to Mumbai City FC

In a massive development, Sportskeeda has learnt from its sources that Ahmed Jahouh’s proposed move from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC is close to completion. It is understood that concrete negotiations between the player and the club are currently underway.

A few days ago, Sportskeeda had reported that the Moroccan, along with Sergio Lobera was being linked to the Islanders. Now, it seems that the anticipated move for the midfielder could well come to fruition if sources are to be believed. This move will be a massive boost to Mumbai's efforts of bouncing back from their fifth-placed finish in the 2019-20 campaign.

If the transfer is completed, it would represent quite a coup for Mumbai City FC. The Islanders often struggled in the middle of the park during the recently-concluded season, especially after the injury to Paulo Machado.

In the Portuguese’s absence, Rowllin Borges and Sourav Das deputized. Although, they lacked the requisite experience in the final stages of the campaign. This is something that Jahouh’s arrival would immediately rectify.

The Moroccan would also be a safe signing, considering he has been playing on Indian shores for the past few years. Over the last three seasons, the midfielder has notched up more than 50 appearances for FC Goa and has morphed into one of their most vital cogs.

Additionally, there have been sources reporting that negotiations with Lobera are also ongoing, meaning that the Spaniard could re-unite with Jahouh at Mumbai City FC. This would help the former instil his famed philosophy at the club, alongside one of his most trusted lieutenants.