ISL Transfers: Hyderabad FC sign 20-year-old winger Abdul Rabeeh 

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Hyderabad FC have roped in young winger Abdul Rabeeh AK ahead of the upcoming season, the club confirmed on Tuesday (June 22).

Abdul Rabeeh has played in the AIFF U-16 and U-18 youth leagues in the past. The 20-year-old represented Luca Soccer Club, a Malappuram-based club, in the 2021-21 edition of the Kerala Premier League.

🚨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥! 🚨



🤝 Hyderabad FC complete the signing of 20-year-old versatile Kerala winger, Abdul Rabeeh AK.



— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) June 22, 2021

The young winger impressed Hyderabad FC's scouts with his performance in the recently concluded Kerala Premier League. Speaking after joining HFC, Rabeeh said:

“Hyderabad FC is currently a club where most young footballers would love to play. The opportunity they are offering to youngsters like me is something I cannot let go. Their major contribution to the national team gives all young players belief and I cannot wait to be a part of the club and show my quality.”

Abdul Rabeeh is a promising youth player who will look to live up to the team's expectations. He has joined the Hyderabad-based franchise as a development player and will look to break into the first team very soon.

𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗲, 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 & 𝗚𝗶𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗱.



Join us in welcoming the exciting Abdul Rabeeh AK, Hyderabad FC's latest signing. — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) June 22, 2021

Shameel Chembakath, the club's reserve team coach, played a key role in scouting the youngster. He had the following to say on Abdul Rabeeh:

“I have seen a lot of youngsters with potential come and go. But Rabeeh is one player that has always stood out. He has the ability to control the tempo of the game even against tougher opponents. Also, he has potential in terms of speed, acceleration and skill, and puts in a lot of hard work every day."

ISL 2021-22 expected to commence in mid-November

ISL will kick off on November 19 with final being played on March 20, 2022. — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) June 17, 2021

The eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is likely to kick off on November 19. The final is expected to be played in March of 2022, as per reports from the Times of India. The entire season is once again expected to take place in Goa. The ISL organizers will announce the official fixtures in the coming months.

