ISL Transfers: Hyderabad FC sign Liston Colaco from FC Goa

A few days after announcing the arrival of Albert Roca as head coach, Hyderabad FC have brought on board Liston Colaco from FC Goa. The 21-year-old, who has been touted as a bright prospect over the past couple of years, signed on a two-and-half year deal.

Colaco, who plies his trade as a forward, was instrumental in Salgaocar FC’s stellar run in the Goa Professional League in the 2016-17 term where he ended as the top scorer. Thereafter, he also powered Goa to the final of the Santosh Trophy.

However, at FC Goa, the Indian found game-time tough, especially considering the stupendous form of Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous. The foreign duo have spearheaded the Gaurs’ charge to the top of the ISL table and the presence of Len Doungel and Manvir Singh had also reduced Colaco’s chances of featuring significantly.

Thus, the move to Hyderabad FC, a side that is rooted to the foot of the ISL ladder, boasts the potential to act as the ideal launchpad for Colaco, considering the forward’s talent and his hunger to establish himself on the national stage.

The Indian could make his debut against Odisha FC on the 15 January, although that could prove potentially problematic in light of him having played only 9 minutes throughout the current campaign.

However, Hyderabad FC would hope that his addition, coupled with the arrival of Albert Roca, could help propel them to a respectable position in the standings.