ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters FC's foreign contingent for the 2022-23 season

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have been able to revive themselves in the previous edition of the ISL.

The team's head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has been able to pull the side out of their misery and deliver mesmerizing performances that caught the attention of many, especially Manjappada.

The Yellow Tuskers have looked at their shortcomings from last season and addressed the issue with a few signings. The standard set by the team in the previous campaign has fans eagerly waiting to witness the Yellow Tuskers take to the stage in pursuit of glory.

On that note, let's take a look at the foreign contingent of Kerala Blasters FC ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

#1 Marko Leskovic

The Croatian centre-back was one of the key figures in the Kerala Blasters FC backline alongside Ruivah Hormipam. The duo combined well and were able to keep the danger out of the box on most occasions.

The defender's finest performances came against Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC, where he managed to outshine their forwards for the majority of the game.

Leskovic's on-the-ball contributions heavily benefitted Vukomanovic's style of play, with the defender picking out his teammates during attacks to progress the ball.

#2 Victor Mongil

The Spaniard has had some experience in the ISL, featuring in the title-winning erstwhile ATK side. The centre-back was a valuable asset to Kiko Ramirez at Odisha FC in ISL 2021-22.

He is a ball-playing centre-back who guarantees decent ball progression during build-up play and is also comfortable off-the-ball. Mongil's addition to the side guarantees defensive solidity as well as good attacking football.

He successfully completed 32.5 passes per game, resulting in a 81% success rate. During his time with the Bhubaneswar-based club, Victor Mongil was also a defensive pillar with three clean sheets to his name and 1.2 interceptions per game.

#3 Adrian Luna

The Uruguayan playmaker stunned fans across the country with his lung-bursting runs and deadly long-distance shooting abilities. Linking up with Sahal Abdul Samad and two of his former teammates Alvaro Vasquez and Jorge Diaz, Luna wrecked havoc on opposition defenses. His off-the-ball awareness also complemented Ivan Vukomanovic's philosophy.

Luna was seen pressing his opponents immediately after losing the ball before proceeding to initiate counter-attacks. This allowed Kerala Blasters FC's defense some breathing space and their attacking line worked harder to win possession back.

#4 Apostolos Giannou

The Greek-Australian forward raised eyebrows upon being announced by the Yellow Tuskers because of his record over the past few seasons. They do not suggest him to be an out-and-out goalscorer.

However, Giannou's off-the-ball awareness will be an asset to Vukomanovic's men. The 32-year-old forward has the ability to close down on opponents just like his teammate Adrian Luna, which will aid the Yellow Tuskers in the middle and final third.

Inside the box, Giannou is definitely a threat to opposition defenses as is the forward's aerial ability and footwork. The forward is known to be a good shooter from close range and Kerala Blasters FC can work on deliveries into the box for the forward to capitalize on.

#5 Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi has been loaned in by Kerala Blasters FC for the upcoming season. Kaliuzhnyi is a versatile midfielder who can be deployed in the center and also as an attacking midfielder.

The midfielder will introduce stability for Kerala Blasters FC, a missing element in last season's side. The two central midfielder system deployed by Ivan Vukomanovic were mostly defensive in nature and ended up threatening the side's chances due to their habit of fouling opposition players.

Kaliuzhnyi also possesses long range shooting abilities that make him a goal-scoring threat. The Ukrainian midfielder could turn out to be a great addition to the side for the upcoming season.

