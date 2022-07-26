ISL Transfers: Mumbai City FC's foreign contingent for 2022-23 season

After an underwhelming run in the 2021-22 season, Indian Super League heavyweights Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will hope to return to their glory days. They finished fifth in the league standings and missed a knockout berth. Given the financial power they have, the Islanders have been moving smartly in the transfer market to assemble a replenished squad.

Under head coach Des Buckingham, MCFC seemed more like a side in transition throughout the 2021-22 ISL season. But during their AFC Champions League group stage, Mumbai's rough edges were smoothened and their months of hard work came to fruition.

For a side like Mumbai City FC, expectations are always high. Hence, in the off-season, the Islanders have gone gung-ho in the transfer market, landing some of the biggest names in the league.

Here's taking a look at the six foreigners at Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2022-23 season.

#6 Mourtada Fall (Center-back)

Simply put, Mourtada Fall has been an absolute rock at the back since his arrival in India. In 2018, the Senagalese defender joined FC Goa and soon developed into one of the most revered center-backs in the country. Along with his lunging challenges and inch-perfect tackles, Mourtada also contributed at the other end of the pitch.

So far in 81 appearances, Fall has already scored 16 goals. After moving to Mumbai City FC, he was awarded the armband and continued to impress throughout his stint. The Islanders have managed to retain his services this season, which will give them a massive boost.

#5 Rostyn Griffiths (Center-back)

The Australian international is the only foreign member of the Islanders who hasn't yet plied his trade in the country previously. However, Griffiths has worked with Des Buckingham during their time at Melbourne City. Hence, the Englishman knows the center-back inside out and can utilize him to his fullest potential.

Griffiths can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder, making him a replacement for Ahmed Jahouh on rare occasions. He could also play as a partner to Jahouh if MCFC decide to implement a double-pivot system.

#4 Ahmed Jahouh (Defensive midfielder)

Since making his entry into the ISL, Ahmed Jahouh has been one of the most consistent performers in the league, whether in FC Goa colors or for Mumbai City FC.

With the most successful tackles and passes, Jahouh played a pivotol role in Goa's top-of-the-league finish in the 2019-20 ISL.

The Moroccan international is an absolute general in the middle of the park and went on to win the Indian Super League Winners Shield and the Indian Super League title in his first season with MCFC.

Although Mumbai had a below-par outing in the previous season, Jahouh continued to impress with his on-field antics.

#3 Alberto Noguera (Attacking midfielder)

Continuing their efforts to replenish the squad, Mumbai City FC roped in Spanish midfield maestro Alberto Noguera from FC Goa. After making his way into Indian football in 2020, the 32-year-old became an integral part of the Gaurs setup. In his time with Goa, Noguera lifted the 2021 Durand Cup and bagged four goals and 11 assists in the ISL.

Noguera's versatility makes him an invaluable asset for Buckingham's side. He can control the tempo from deep or make an impact higher up the opposition half. However, it remains to be seen how the English gaffer will use him in his playing XI.

#2 Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Center-forward)

In a shocking turn of events, Mumbai managed to acquire the services of the former Kerala Blasters FC man ahead of the upcoming season. Lining up alongside Alvaro Vazquez in the Blasters frontline, Diaz snapped up eight goals and a single assist in 21 appearances.

The Argentinian international is not an out-and-out striker but offers a lot more in terms of build-up play in the final third. With Greg Stewart complimenting him, Diaz can unlock defenses with his quick feet and off-the-ball movement. If Des Buckingham decides to deputize the duo together, Mumbai could unlock a lethal forward pairing.

#1 Greg Stewart (Center-forward)

After tearing up the Indian Super League in his first year, the Scottish attacker was roped in by Mumbai City FC earlier in the summer transfer window. During his stint with the Jamshedpur FC, Stewart scored 10 goals out of the 43 goals scored by the Men of Steel and also led the assists charts last season.

The 32-year-old was adjudged the 'Hero of the League’ in his debut ISL campaign. Even before his venture into Indian football, Stewart won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers FC in the 2020-21 season.

His ability to carry the ball up the field will make him a crucial component of Des Buckingham's side.

