ISL Transfers: NorthEast United FC sign A-League star Andy Keogh from Saudi Arabia

Abhishek Kundu News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020

The Republic of Ireland native has played in the Premier League with Wolverhampton too

ISL club NorthEast United FC have signed Andy Keogh from Saudi Arabian Division 1 club Al-Qadsiah FC. The 33-year-old is well known for his time in the A-League with Perth Glory where he scored 55 goals in 122 matches and became the first player in their club history to breach the 50-goal mark.

Keogh has also represented the Republic of Ireland at the international platform, making 30 appearances and bagging 2 goals. He began his career in England with clubs like Leeds United, Bury FC, and Scunthorpe United before making the switch to the then Championship side Wolverhampton Wonderers.

Keogh achieved promotion with them in 2009 and even played 13 matches for them in the Premier League next season. He ended up accumulating a staggering 129 appearances for them in total. After spending time with Championship clubs Cardiff City, Bristol City, and Leeds United on loan, he switched his allegiance to Milwall.

Ending his nomadic journey in England with Blackpool, Keogh shifted his base to Australia signing a one-year deal with Perth Glory. He scored 17 goals in 32 appearances for them in his debut season.

After a brief stint in Thailand with Ratchaburi, Keogh returned to Perth Glory where he continued his association with them for three years. He helped his side top the league stages of the competition in the 2018-19 season before losing the finals to Sydney FC. Keoh arrives in India after scoring 8 goals in 17 matches in Saudi Arabia's second-tier with Al-Qadsiah.

Update: Not such good feedback. Fitness remains a concern#IndianFootball https://t.co/ZztiieQ5Zi — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) January 10, 2020

NorthEast United FC was about to sign Jay Emmanuel-Thomas but the 29-year-old failed to clear the fitness tests. Andy Keogh is expected to arrive directly in Chennai on Thursday and could take the field against Chennaiyin FC. He also received offers from ATK in the summer transfer window but the negotiations did not go through.

With Asamoah Gyan ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury and the club deciding against renewing Panagiotis Triadis' contract, the fans expect Keogh to take over the goalscoring burden of the club who have scored only one goal in their last four matches.