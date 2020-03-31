ISL Transfers: Sk. Sahil and Subha Ghosh set to join ATK-Mohun Bagan

It is no secret that the Mohun Bagan players are in high demand in the transfer market.

Sk.Sahil and Subha Ghose graduated from Mohun Bagan's youth system and played vital roles in their title win in 2019-20.

Mohun Bagan teenagers Sk. Sahil and Subha Ghosh are set to join ISL champions ATK-Mohun Bagan, Sportskeeda has learnt. The RPSG-owned side had bought 80% stakes of the I-League champions and the new entity will come into force from next season.

Sk. Sahil is a defensive midfielder by trade and was a constant fixture in the Green and Maroons' I-League title triumph in 2019-20. Functioning as the defensive shield ahead of the two centre-backs, the 19-year-old acted as the ideal foil for others to foray forward.

ATK-Mohun Bagan already have a lot of Indian defensive midfielders in their ranks, like Pronay Halder, Sehnaj Singh, Michael Regin, and the recently signed Glan Martins. In case Sahil's transfer goes ahead, it remains to be seen if the Mohun Bagan youth academy graduate can impress head coach Antonio Lopez Habas to find a place in the starting line-up regularly.

Subha Ghosh, on the other hand, is a striker who notched up three goals for Mohun Bagan in I-League this season in eight substitute appearances. Another player who graduated from the club's youth system, 19-year-old is known for his poaching abilities and can come up with goals in the dying minutes of the game.

ATK-Mohun Bagan had Jobby Justin and Balwant Singh as their Indian strikers last season and the duo accumulated a total of 434 minutes, sharing two goals and one assist. The club has reportedly bought Manvir Singh from FC Goa after paying a hefty transfer fee and Subha would further strengthen their Indian contingent.

Going after young players in the transfer market consolidates the club's philosophy of having a right mix of youth and experience. This season, ATK had Sumit Rathi, Komal Thatal and Dheeraj Singh in their senior team squad with Sumit going on to win the ISL Emerging Player of the Season award.

And, ATK seem to have made the first move by approaching Sk.Sahil and Shubha Ghosh.