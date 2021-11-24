"It's an important three points especially for their confidence"- Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic on his side's ISL opener victory

An evening at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim ended on a positive note for Bozidar Bandovic and Chennaiyin FC. A spot-kick from Vladimir Koman deep in the second half was enough to seal the game against Manolo Marquez Roca's Hyderabad FC.

The Chennaiyin FC gaffer reflected on his team's performance in the match. He expressed his disappointment at how his side fared in the match.

"First of all, I'm not happy with the way we played but every win is a good win. In the first half we didn't keep the ball and we lost many balls. Second half was much better.

"Of course the boys showed character, they fight and we win the game and every win is a good win. It's an important three points especially for their confidence", he added.

It was pointed out that previous fixtures in this edition of the Indian Super League were high-scoring games. However, the Chennaiyin FC head coach stressed how he likes his teams to play.

"First of all, I believe that in the Indian Leagues, there are very good teams, with very good coaches. They are trying their best, this is one thing. Of course the first couple of games, they score more goals and sometimes the games have been wild. I don't like these wild games. This is one thing from my side. I want discipline, I want my team to be compact and of course this is one thing we will try to do."

"I am very disappointed with the score" - Manuel Marquez Roca on Hyderabad FC's loss against Chennaiyin FC

The Hyderabad FC coach seemed let down by his side's performance. Though he insisted that such occurrences are natural in the game of football.

"For me, the other games are not important. I am very disappointed with the score, not with our game. It's true that it was very different than the other games."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The gaffer also stressed that his side controlled the game with the majority of the possession. They created enough chances but not being able to convert them made the result somewhat believable.

Edited by Aditya Singh