×
Create
Notifications

IWL 2021-22: Gokulam Kerala FC and Sethu FC lock horns as title race boils down to final day 

Aditi Chauhan (L) &amp; Sandhiya Ranganathan posing with the IWL trophy. (Image Courtesy: AIFF)
Aditi Chauhan (L) & Sandhiya Ranganathan posing with the IWL trophy. (Image Courtesy: AIFF)
Sayantan Guha
Sayantan Guha
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 26, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Preview

Quite like the recently concluded I-League season, the 2021-22 season of the Indian Women's League has boiled down to the final matchday. The two top sides, Sethu FC and Gokulam Kerala FC, lock horns in a winner-takes-all encounter in the title decider at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, May 26.

.@Sethufc_ ⚔️ @GokulamKeralaFC GKFC WIN, GKFC CHAMPIONS 🏆DRAW, GKFC CHAMPIONS 🏆SETHU FC WIN, SETHU FC CHAMPIONS 🏆Comment down below 👇🏼 your predictions for the game tonight? #SFCGKFC ⚔️ #HeroIWL 🏆 #SuperheroesOfIndianFootball 🦸‍♀️ #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/eJj7s0nBJy

The two teams have matched each other for a blow-to-blow so far. Gokulam Kerala currently sit at the top of the league standings with a superior goal difference. Hence, the equation is quite simple for Sethu FC -- win the game and take the title home.

Gokulam Kerala on the hunt for a second consecutive IWL title

Captain @aditi03chauhan and Head Coach of @GokulamKeralaFC Anthony Andrews open up on their side of preparations for the final game of the season 🗣Watch the video here 🎥#SFCGKFC ⚔️ #HeroIWL 🏆 #SuperheroesOfIndianFootball 🦸‍♀️ #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/F8h4Qlbmmu

The Calicut-based club, like their opponents, have won all of their 10 league matches but have scored 63 goals compared to Sethu FC's 41 so far. Hence, they can afford to settle for a draw in the final encounter.

Ghanaian forward Elshaddai Acheampong has been the leading scorer for the Malabarians with 19 goals from 10 games, including four hat-tricks. The 18-year-old striker will be the centre-piece in Gokulam's quest for a second consecutive IWL title. However, the Malabarians also have a star-studded core Indian line-up at their disposal, with the likes of Manisha Kalyan, Dangmei Grace and Ashalata Devi in their ranks.

Gokulam Kerala head coach Anthony Andrews opened up about his side’s preparations for the final game of the season in a recent chat with the AIFF Media Team.

“It’s an amazing feeling," he said. "The players are pumped up and everybody is looking forward to the match on the 26th. We are going to play the same way we’ve been playing in the last 10 games and stick to our plans.”

Sethu FC eyeing for an opportunity to regain IWL glory

If not for Gokulam Kerala's incredible run, Sethu FC would've been the clear favorites to take home the IWL title. On paper, the Madurai-based club are slightly behind Gokulam's power curve. But football isn't played on paper and no one will know it better than Crispin Chettri, the head coach of Sethu FC.

.@Sethufc_ Captain Sandhiya Ranganathan and Head Coach Crispin Chettri share their thoughts ahead of the big clash 🗣 Watch the video here 🎥#SFCGKFC ⚔️ #HeroIWL 🏆 #SuperheroesOfIndianFootball 🦸‍♀️ #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/6n6SAS6PUV

Speaking about the ultimate clash, Chettri said:

“This season has been very good for Hero IWL. Gokulam Kerala are an experienced side, but we too have experienced players in our team. We also have the advantage of youth; players who will be eager to go into this kind of a match. It’s an opportunity for them to show their potential and character.”
Also Read Article Continues below

The team from Tamil Nadu has promoted multiple local players and its policy has paved the way for a wholesome growth of women’s football in the state. Leading the line for Sethu has been captain Sandhiya Ranganathan and even against Gokulam, they'll hope that she can weave her magic.

Sethu FC vs Gokulam Kerala: When and where to watch the match

The match between Sethu FC and Gokulam Kerala will be telecast live on Eurosport and can be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube Channel at 7:30 pm IST.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी