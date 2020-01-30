Jackichand Singh gives wings to FC Goa’s campaign

Jakichand Singh

A tireless worker on the field, Jackichand Singh has never been afraid to put the hard yards in for his team. A team player to the core, the man from Manipur has been ever-willing to do everything needed for the team to come out on top.

Ever since being integrated to the team last season, the winger has always attempted to put his best foot forward, irrespective of the situation he finds himself in. The goals had not been coming, but that has never swayed him in terms of the attitude he carries on the field.

“Of course, you would like to score and not being able to do that in the opening games of the season was a bit frustrating for me,” expresses the man fondly known as ‘Jacki’. “But I have always had confidence in myself and the team. I knew that if I keep on exerting myself on the training pitch and on matchdays, the goals would eventually come.”

The goals are finally here and at a crucial juncture for the Gaurs. Moving into the game against Kerala Blasters last week, FC Goa found themselves with only a win to show for their efforts in the three previous games.

Up stepped Jacki.

Three goals in the space of the last two games have helped Sergio Lobera’s men get back to winning ways and how. The zeal to put the opposition on the backfoot has resulted in the Gaurs thrashing in 7 in the last two games and 6 points to show for the same.

The Gaurs are on a roll with Jackichand hitting his best form this season.

The Manipuri’s nimble feet have met with precision. He has not only been creating problems with darting run on the right hand side of the field, but also been able to finish off the opportunities presented to him by timely runs into the penalty box.

“All this success, is because of the team,” expresses FC Goa’s number 12. “You will have bad games, but this team is full of quality. We know how to bounce back from setbacks and if you can keep your head in the right place and step onto the field with the right attitude, you will be rewarded.

“I would want to dedicate my goals to the whole team. Their hard work has made this all possible. Right from Mandar, who keeps on making tireless runs down the left and put in the assist for my first goal yesterday, to Carlos Peña - who has always been a spiritual leader of sorts in the dressing room and everyone else on the field who makes those small sacrifices so that we can succeed together as a team.

“The coach has shown immense faith in me and the medical team has always had my back. And the fans, they have been immense. I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to all of them.”

With the race for the AFC Champions League spot heating down the home stretch of the season, FC Goa has needed an extra impetus to give them a final push to the finish line. Jackichand Singh has provided exactly that.

Not one to shy away from a pressure situation, the winger has shown once again that good things come to those who persevere. Whether it be making a decisive run behind the back line, doubling up at the back help a defender, putting in a cross to help get another goal or making a late surging run into the box, Jackichand Singh has the gumption to do it all.

And now, finally, all that is starting to get rewarded.

With the finish line beckoning, FC Goa have started to hit the correct notes with Jacki making all the right moves on the wings. Two wins on the trot, handing Odisha FC their first defeat at the Kalinga Stadium whilst bagging in 4 are all steps in the right direction.