Hyderabad FC inflicted on FC Goa their first defeat of the 2022-23 ISL campaign at the Gachibowli Stadium on October 29 (Saturday). Javier Siverio's early goal was enough to seal three points for Manolo Marquez's side with a 1-0 win.

The Nizams were off to a flying start following a 5-minute hiatus owing to floodlight failure. Javier Siverio found the far post subsequent to a brilliant glancing header from Bartholomew Ogbeche to slice the Gaurs' backline.

The Spaniard's on-point body positioning and vision enabled him to beat Arshdeep Singh in a 1-v-1 situation after making a powerful run behind the defense.

Redeem Tlang had time and space to level the scoreline after a delightful ball from Brandon Fernandes, but the winger's poor execution did not help the visitors' course. Yasir pulled the ball back to Narzary, whose shot took a huge deflection before rattling the crossbar in the 53rd minute.

The referee pointed to the spot after Akash Mishra was adjudged to have fouled Alvaro Vazquez. The Spaniard failed to test Laxmikant Kattimani with a spot-kick which resulted in FC Goa's first loss of the campaign.

Edu Bedia, who was left unmarked at the far post, was fed by an exquisite delivery from Alvaro Vazquez. But, Kattimani made himself big to deny a late equalizer.

As a result of this match, Hyderabad FC moved to the top of the pile with back-to-back 1-0 victories, over Bengaluru FC and FC Goa. The latter side are placed fourth in the league table.

To complete the review of the match, let's look at the top three talking points from the game.

#3 FC Goa lacked final touch

Although the reigning champions' perfect start put Carlos Pena's side on the backfoot early in the game, Goa's courage caused issues for Hyderabad FC at times.

The visitors found a way to lacerate through the opposition midfield, but the decisive final ball was totally lacking, apart from an occasion where Redeem Tlang failed to make full use of it. FC Goa had two wonderful opportunities not taken by Edu Bedia and Alvaro Vazquez.

Although the Gaurs' backline and midfield were up to their mark, the forward line consisting of Noah Sadaoui, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, and Brandon Fernandes failed to maximize their potential and cause issues to their opponents' backline.

#2 Three cleansheets on the trot for Hyderabad FC

Odei led the pack for Goa

Although Hyderabad FC midfielders and forwards failed to bring their A-game, defenders had a major say in the result. The backline consisting of Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, and Nikhil Poojari had a solid outing that negated Goa's forwards.

Apart from a blip when Akash Mishra conceded a penalty in the second half, their defense maximized their efforts to intercept and block at every given opportunity to keep the cleansheet intact. Their backline is one of the reasons for keeping three cleansheets on the trot.

#1 FC Goa will rue missed opportunities

The visitors were arguably the better side on the night and created more chances than Hyderabad FC. However, failure to take those chances forced them to settle for nothing.

Redeem Tlang went through on goal in the first half, but the winger failed to make full use of a fantastic chance. When the game looked done and dusted, Goa received a penalty following a poor challenge from Akash Mishra on Alvaro Vazquez.

The forward, who came as a substitute, failed to keep his composure and convert from the spot. Edu Bedia's last-gasp chance went begging as well.

