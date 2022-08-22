Jordan O Doherty signs 1-year deal with Emami East Bengal

East Bengal have completed the signing of former Newcastle Jets midfielder Jordan O'Doherty. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a one-year deal with the club with a clause for an optional extension. He has already applied for the visa and is expected to arrive by the end of this week.

Jordan O'Doherty was a member of the Australian U-23 squad

Jordan O'Doherty started his football career with the Adelaide U-21 team. In 2016, he was promoted to the senior team of Adelaide United.

He played 33 matches for them, scoring two goals. He was later signed by the Western Sydney Wanderers. He made 35 appearances for them, scoring two goals. He was at the Newcastle Jets last season where he played 23 matches.

He mainly plays as a central midfielder. Apart from that, he can also play as a defensive midfielder and an attacking medio. He can play both as No. 6 and No. 10.

Jordan O'Doherty has also represented his nation. He was an important member of the Australian U-23 squad. He is quite young and is a good selection for the AMC role.

East Bengal secured the signing of Navin Kumar from FC Goa

East Bengal FC have already begun preparations for the coming season with multiple signings. They have also secured the services of Himangshu Jangra and Navin Kumar on loan.

Kerala's Santosh trophy-winning captain, Jijo Joseph, has also joined the club. Most of their foreigners have already arrived in the city. Charis Kyriakou and Alex Lima are already practicing with the team.

The team have already started their Durand Cup campaign with a draw against the Indian Navy. Stephen Constantine, the head coach, is trying to increase the fitness of the players through endurance training. With a far superior staff at his disposal, he is anticipated to outperform his predecessors.

Edited by S Chowdhury