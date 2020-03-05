Jorge Costa to leave Mumbai City FC; Islanders decide against renewing his contract

J orge Costa's contract was not renewed by the Islanders

On the 5th of March 2020, Mumbai City FC parted ways with their head coach, Jorge Costa. The club decided not to renew the Portuguese’s contract, who had been at the helm for the Islanders since the start of the 2017-18 ISL season.

During his tenure, the former FC Porto defender guided Mumbai City FC to the semi-finals in his debut season whereas his side fell agonizingly short in the ongoing campaign as they finished in 5th spot.

Throughout his time at the club, the Portuguese had managed to create a team capable of holding their own even in the most adverse of circumstances and had created a group of players that showcased exemplary commitment whenever they took the field.

The CEO of Mumbai City FC, Indranil Das Blah echoed similar sentiments, stating,

We’d like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the club wishes Jorge well for the future.

Additionally, assistant coaches, Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia would also not be a part of the Islanders’ coaching set-up come the 2020-21 campaign.

With the 2019-20 season done and dusted for Mumbai City FC, they can now embark on an elaborate search for their next manager as they look to end their wait for an ISL crown next term.