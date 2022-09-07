KBFC next match: When do Kerala Blasters FC play their next 2022 match?

Kerala Blasters FC have qualified for the knockout stages of the 2022 Durand Cup. The young KBFC side, led by head coach Tomasz Tchorz, will face Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC in the quarterfinals.

The two sides will clash at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, September 9.

KBFC have been one of the most interesting sides to watch in the ongoing edition of the Durand Cup. They are among the four ISL teams who decided to field their reserves squad for the tournament.

The Yellow Tuskers were placed in Group D alongside fellow ISL outfits Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC. Sudeva Delhi FC and Army Green FT were the two other sides in this group.

Tomasz Tchorz's young KBFC side managed to upset NorthEast United FC and the Army Green FT whilst picking up a point against Sudeva Delhi FC. The side came up short against Odisha FC, who were playing with their first-team players.

Aritra Das, Muhammed Ajsal and Mohammed Aiman were highly effective in the final third for KBFC in the group phase. Tchorz can rely on these young stars to deliver when they take on the Black Panthers in Kolkata.

Mohammedan SC (MDSC) vs Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), Durand Cup 2022 Quarterfinals

Mohammedan SC finished atop the Group A table. They have been one of the better teams in the competition so far, picking up three wins and a draw.

Andrey Chernyshov's side started their campaign with a win against reigning champions FC Goa and proceeded to beat Jamshedpur FC and the Indian Air Force FT before dropping two points against Bengaluru FC.

MDSC's Marcus Joseph, Sk. Faiaz and Pritam Singh will lead their attack and try to cause problems for the Kerala Blasters FC backline. It remains to be seen who comes out on top from the encounter in Kolkata.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava