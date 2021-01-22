KBFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

FC Goa will be eyeing a league double over Kerala Blasters when the two sides meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The Kerala Blasters host the fixture at their 'home' ground at Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

The Gaurs are in third place in the ISL standings with 19 points from 12 games while the Blasters are 9th with 13 points from 12 games. A win for the Kibu Vicuna's men will promote them to fifth place.

Here are 3 players you could choose as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team.

#3 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza celebrates a goal for FC Goa. (Image: ISL)

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has arguably been FC Goa's best player in the current ISL season. The Spaniard started the season as a winger and attacking midfielder, but has eventually cemented his place as a striker in Juan Ferrando's side.

He has scored 4 goals in 12 ISL matches. Mendoza likes to keep the opposition keeper busy with frequent attempts on goal. His pace and stamina also make him a regular threat to opposition defences.

#2 Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray is the leading goal-scorer for Kerala Blasters FC. (Image: ISL)

Jordan Murray took a knock in the previous game against Bengaluru FC and is a doubt for the game against FC Goa. Murray was used as a secondary striker to Gary Hooper in the opening stages of the season but has now emerged as the team's first-choice striker.

Murray has scored 6 goals and made one assist in 12 ISL matches and is also the team's leading goal-scorer. He has a knack for being at the right place at the right time and is good at using his pace to beat his markers.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo is FC Goa's primary striking option. (Image: ISL)

Igor Angulo has been missing from the FC Goa starting line-up in the last few games. He is physically fit but is dealing with some minor health problems.

Angulo is the team's leading goal-scorer with 9 goals from 11 ISL matches. He is a typical target man with some excellent finishing abilities. Angulo tends to stay further up the pitch to win long balls and hold up play until his teammates arrive. He is one of FC Goa's most reliable players and regularly gets on the scoresheet.