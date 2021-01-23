KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 23rd, 2021

The action is set to continue in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a thrilling clash between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa. The match between the two sides will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Kerala Blasters FC are ninth in the ISL table with 13 points from twelve matches. Their opponents FC Goa are third with a total of 19 points.
FC Goa will be favourites going into the clash against Kerala Blasters FC because of their consistency in recent weeks.
Squads to choose from
Kerala Blasters FC
Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan
FC Goa
Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar
Predicted Playing XIs
FC Goa
Naveen Kumar (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez (C), Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo
Kerala Blasters FC
Albino Gomes (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu (C), Denechandra Meitei, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Juande Lopez, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper
Match details
Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa
Date: January 23, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Goa Medical College Ground, Goa
Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Dream11 ISL Fantasy suggestions
ISL Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Naveen Kumar (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Rahul KP, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Igor Angulo, Jordan Murray
Captain - Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Vice-Captain - Jordan Murray
ISL Fantasy Suggestion #2- Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Igor Angulo, Jordan Murray
Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Jordan MurrayPublished 23 Jan 2021, 18:45 IST