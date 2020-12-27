KBFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

The last game of Matchday 8 sees Kerala Blasters FC taking on Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium, as a part of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Kerala Blasters are struggling to find their first victory of ISL 2020-21. The team sits at the ninth position with three points, having lost and drawn three games each. The Kerala-based franchise drew their previous match with SC East Bengal thanks to a last-minute goal by Jeakson Singh, which levelled the scores.

Hyderabad FC have a bittersweet season thus far. They have won two games and lost one, apart from drawing three matches. The Manuel Roca-coached side is in a decent position to make it to the playoffs of the ISL for the first time. The team faced a defeat in their last match against the in-form Mumbai City FC and will look to bounce back.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KBFC vs HFC match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Nikhil Poojary

Nikhil Poojary (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC winger Nikhil Poojary has been a standout player this season. He has no goals to his name, but has impressed the coach with his excellent passing and shooting skills.

The 25-year-old player will be keen to find the net at least once this season. Poojary is expected to continue his fine run in the league and could go on to be a vital cog in the team's march to their first-ever playoffs.

#2 Sahal Abdul Samad

Sahal Abdul Samad (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

KBFC's local star Sahal Abdul Samad is the key midfielder for his side in ISL 2020-21. He has not only provided his side with key assists but has also been exceptional with his passes, dribbles, and interceptions.

Samad also has one assist to his name, which came off during the club's last game against SC East Bengal. He assisted Jeakson Singh's goal, which was converted at the stoppage time to level scores.

The young player can cover the whole pitch whenever required and is expected to fetch plenty of points today.

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

The Spanish striker started his ISL 2020-21 campaign with a goal against his former team Odisha FC. Since then, he has been in fine touch and has found the net a total of four times in six appearances.

The 33-year-old is already a contender for the Golden Boot award this season. Santana is a goal machine and considering his recent form in the ISL, he is an ideal choice for the captain or vice-captain's role for your Dream11 team.