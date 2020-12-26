KBFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 27th, 2020

Matchday 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth an exciting clash as Kerala Blasters FC take on Hyderabad FC. The match will be held at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa behind closed doors, as the weekend action continues in the ISL.

Kerala Blasters FC are placed in the ninth spot on the ISL standings, with three points from their six matches so far. Hyderabad FC are two spots above in the seventh position, with nine points in their tally. Both sides will aim for a win to push their way up in the ISL points table.

Stoking the fire for #KBFCHFC 🔥#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/1Qh0CLxIjE — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 25, 2020

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (c), Costa Nhamoinesu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Seityasen Singh, Gary Hooper

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Aridane Santana (C)

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: December 27, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

KBFC vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Facundo Pereyra, Aridane Santana

Advertisement

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Facundo Pereyra

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Subrata Paul (GK), Nishu Kumar, Odei Onaindia, Ashish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Facundo Pereyra, Aridane Santana

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Joao Victor