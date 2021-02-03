KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Kerala Blasters FC will host Mumbai City FC in the first match of the 17th gameweek of the ISL 2020-21 season.

Both sides come into the game on the back of losses in their previous ISL encounters. While Mumbai City FC are atop the standings with 30 points from 14 matches, Kerala Blasters FC are ninth position with just 15 points from 14 outings.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC on Wednesday.

#3 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous is one of the most creative midfielders in the ISL (Courtesy - ISL)

Hugo Boumous has established himself as one of the most impactful players in the Mumbai City FC midfield. His movements and ball-handling ability enable him to thread through great passes for the attackers.

He has contributed with six assists and a goal in the ISL 2020-21 campaign thus far. Boumous plays just behind the attackers and is always in the thick of things when Mumbai take on the opposition defence.

With his penchant for providing assists and scoring the occasional goal, Hugo Boumous is a great fantasy football asset for your Dream11 squad.

Advertisement

#2 Gary Hooper

Gary Hooper was on the scoresheet for Kerala Blasters FC against ATK Mohun Bagan (Courtesy - ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC squandered a 2-0 lead in their previous ISL fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan. However, Gary Hooper scored one of the best goals of the season with a long-range effort in the 14th minute of the match.

He won't score many better than that one 🤩@HOOP588's wonder strike from range is our Skyfoam Memorable Moment of the Match from #ATKMBKBFC 👏🏼#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/068CEJN6Ya — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 1, 2021

Hooper had a slow start to the campaign and has found the back of the net just three times, while also chipping in with as many assists. However, in recent matches, he was worked well alongside Jordan Murray upfront.

With his newfound form in front of goal, Gary Hooper is a strong fantasy football asset in the ISL.

Advertisement

#1 Adam Le Fondre

Adam Le Fondre is the top scorer for the Mumbai City FC side (Courtesy - ISL)

Mumbai City FC made a huge statement when they signed former Premier League striker Adam Le Fondre for the ISL 2020-21 campaign. The striker has delivered on the expectations so far by netting seven goals for the Islanders.

A 7️⃣th goal of the campaign for Adam Le Fondre last night who is also your @MideaAppliances Islander of the Match 💪#MCFCNEU #AamchiCity 🔵 @A1F1E9 pic.twitter.com/gXV4Mvd8r6 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 31, 2021

Along with Bartholomew Ogbeche, Le Fondre has formed a solid attacking partnership, and both have been used well by head coach Sergio Lobera.

Le Fondre was on the scoresheet against NorthEast United FC when the Islanders lost their second ISL encounter of the season. He will aim to add to his tally and is our top choice for the Dream11 captain or vice-captain for the match.