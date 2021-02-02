KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 3rd, 2021

Matchday 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 kicks off with Kerala Blasters FC taking on Mumbai City FC. The Islanders will aim to complete a double over the Blasters when the two sides face off at the GMC Stadium.

The two teams are at different ends of the ISL table. While Mumbai City FC are at the top, Kerala Blasters FC lie on the ninth spot. Mumbai City FC emerged 2-0 winners in their last meeting with goals from Adam Le Fondre and Hugo Boumous.

Both the teams come into this clash after a loss in their previous ISL fixture. But the Islanders will have a slight advantage, considering their stacked attack.

All set for a Battle in Bambolim as the Islanders are slated to visit! 👊🏽#KBFCMCFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/BlK0qB5wyv — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 1, 2021

Squads to Choose From

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jackichand Singh, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Cy Goddard, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: February 3, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Jordan Murray, Adam Le Fondre

Captain - Hugo Boumous, Vice-Captain - Jordan Murray

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Amey Ranawade, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Adam Le Fondre

Captain - Gary Hooper, Vice-Captain - Adam Le Fondre