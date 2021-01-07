KBFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

Odisha FC will look to register their first three points in the current ISL season as they take on Kerala Blasters on Thursday. The game will be played at the Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim.

Kerala Blasters are placed 9th in the ISL standings. Kibu Vicuna's side started their ISL campaign on a horrific note. They managed to eke out just 3 points in their first six games, with three draws. They won their first match over Hyderabad FC before losing yet again to Mumbai City FC in their most recent fixture.

Odisha FC have been winless so far in the ISL. Stuart Baxter's side has managed to earn only 2 points so far from draws with Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC. They lost their most recent ISL fixture to SC East Bengal with a 3-1 scoreline.

Here are the three players you could pick as captain for your Dream XI Fantasy Team for the ISL game between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC:

#3 Sahal Abdul Samad

Sahal Abdul Samad has been used in a different role by Kibu Vicuna. (Image: Twitter/Sahal Abdul Samad)

Sahal Abdul Samad was not a part of the earlier few matches of Kerala Blasters. The southpaw is finally having some useful game time up his sleeves as he seems to have settled down in the Kibu Vicuna setup.

The 23-year-old central attacking midfielder has been used as a left and right winger along with his regular midfield role. Samad has been lining up shots and creating chances for his side. His ability to find Jordan Murray with his intelligent positioning and awareness makes him a tricky playmaker to deal with.

#2 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio is the top-scorer for his side in the ongoing ISL edition. (Image: ISL)

Diego Mauricio is the most important name in the Odisha FC roster. The Brazilian has been in decent form even though his team has underperformed so far. He has scored 3 goals in 8 matches so far and is the highest scorer for his side.

Mauricio's ability to go past several defenders at once and cut inside the space of the opposition defence to shoot has been a regular phenomenon throughout the ISL. Mauricio will have to be marked heavily by Kerala Blasters FC.

#1 Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray has cemented his place in the starting line-up of Kerala Blasters by scoring regular goals. (Image: ISL)

Jordan Murray was not the first choice striker for Kerala Blasters FC as the season progressed. Kibu Vicuna went with former Wellington Phoenix striker Gary Hooper up front but he failed to make the desired impact. The Australian forward was lacklustre in his approach and was not able to eke out spaces for himself to score.

Jordan Murray has come up as the perfect replacement for the Australian striker who is now nursing an injury. Murray has already scored 2 goals and is the leading scorer for his side as well. Murray will once again be the key target man for the Odisha FC defence to keep an eye on.