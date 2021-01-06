KBFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 7th, 2020

Matchday 10 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 brings forth a clash between two struggling sides. Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in the final match of the tenth game-week.

Kerala Blasters FC currently occupy the ninth spot in the ISL standings, having accumulated six points from eight matches. They have one win, three draws, and four losses so far, which is a poor record.

Odisha FC are placed at the bottom of the ISL points table with six losses and two draws so far. They have only two points in their tally and are in search of their first victory of the ISL 2020-21 season.

Squads to Choose From

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Lalthathanga Khawlring, Jordan Murray

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

Date: January 7, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

KBFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihminghtanga, Diego Mauricio, Jordan Murray, Manuel Onwu

Captain - Manuel Onwu, Vice-Captain - Jordan Murray

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arshdeep Singh (GK), Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Jacob Tratt, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Diego Mauricio, Jordan Murray, Manuel Onwu

Captain - Jordan Murray, Vice-Captain - Manuel Onwu