Kenkre vs Real Kashmir: Who will win today's I-League match?

Kenkre FC will take on Real Kashmir FC in the 2021-22 I-League season on Sunday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Kenkre FC are placed sixth in the I-League Relegation zone standings with nine points from 15 encounters.

They have a couple of wins and three draws to their name in the ongoing edition of the I-League, while they have lost their remaining 10 I-League matches.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC are placed fifth in the relegation standings with 13 points from as many encounters as Kenkre FC. They have had a couple of wins this season.

The Kashmir-based club have registered seven draws and six losses in the 2021-22 I-League season.

The Snow Leopards come into this encounter on the back of a 2-1 loss against Sudeva Delhi FC. Shubho Paul converted a penalty in the 12th minute to give the Delhi-based club a lead in the game.

However, Bernard Yao Kouassi converted a penalty in the 17th minute to level the scores 1-1 at half time. But Sudeva Delhi FC player Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak put one into the back of the net in the 80th minute to help his side bag three full points.

Kenkre FC, on the other hand, drew their previous encounter against TRAU FC. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Kenkre vs Real Kashmir: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other only once thus far in the history of the competition. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Matches Played: 1

Kenkre FC wins: 0

Real Kashmir FC wins: 0

Draw: 1

Kenkre vs Real Kashmir: Team News

Kenkre FC and Real Kashmir FC enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Kenkre vs Real Kashmir: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Kenkre vs Real Kashmir: Prediction

Prediction: Kenkre FC 0-1 Real Kashmir FC.

