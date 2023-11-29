Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

In a bid to reclaim the top spot from FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC are all set to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday, November 29.

The Blasters are high-flying at the moment and are second in the table, with only goal difference separating them from the league leaders, FC Goa. Despite a challenging Durand Cup campaign and a season marked by injuries, the Tuskers have displayed remarkable resilience, securing victories in five out of their seven games so far.

Their dominance at home is particularly noteworthy, winning four out of five games and drawing one. Kochi has proven to be a fortress where opponents often struggle, thanks to the passionate support that provides a significant advantage to Kerala Blasters in tight situations.

But despite the momentum, Ivan Vukomanovic remains cautious of the threat posed by Wednesday’s opponents. During the pre-match press conference, Vukomanovic emphasized the challenges Chennaiyin FC bring to the table.

"Our games against Chennaiyin FC have always been tough. I expect a very tough, physical game with many duels tomorrow. It is the type of game that has always happened between these two teams. Where we or our opponent stand at the table at the moment doesn’t matter right now."

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have largely been inconsistent this season, and currently occupy seventh position, with seven points to their name.

Their two victories were against the two bottom sides – Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC. Despite this, there has been notable progress since the October international break, with the team facing some unfortunate outcomes despite creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, head coach Owen Coyle believes that his side are ready for the challenge against the Blasters.

"It’s a derby game, so we know it’s difficult," Coyle said. “They’re flying it at the top and all credit to them. But they also know how well we played on Saturday [against East Bengal FC]—the chances we created. So that’s what I have to continue to do.”

The Marina Machans have failed to secure a victory against the Blasters in the past six encounters, with their last win dating back to 2020 under Owen Coyle. They will look to get one over their rivals in what is anticipated to be a closely contested Southern Derby.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 8pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8pm IST onwards on Wednesday.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming details

The match between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.