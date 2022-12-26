Kerala Blasters 1-0 Odisha FC: Tuskers Player Ratings from hard-fought ISL 2022-23 win

Kerala Blasters FC put in a scintillating second-half display to pick up a 1-0 win against Odisha FC in their ISL 2022-23 encounter on Monday, December 26.

The Tuskers endured a flat first half that saw the Juggernauts create all the chances on hostile territory. However, backed by a vociferous Kochi crowd, Ivan Vukomanovic's side took charge after the break, not giving Odisha a sniff throughout.

They were eventually rewarded in the 86th minute as Sandeep Sharma headed home unmarked at the far-post after Amrinder Singh misread a cross.

Here are the player ratings for Kerala Blasters FC from their win over Odisha FC which saw them move to third in the ISL 2022-23 standings:

Prabhsukhan Gill - 6/10

Gill looked nervous with both his handling and the ball at his feet on multiple occasions in the first half before enjoying a comfortable second 45 minutes.

Jessel Carneiro - 6.5/10

Carneiro often bombed forward to give the Kerala Blasters an additional option in attack. He also hit the woodwork in the second half from a disguised Adrian Luna free-kick.

Marko Leskovic - 6.5/10

Leskovic's communication with his backline was suspect in the first half, but he recovered well to put in an assured display after the break.

Ruivah Hormipam - 7/10

Hormipam was everywhere for the hosts in this game, ending the night with three clearances, two tackles and a game-high seven interceptions.

Sandeep Singh - 8/10

Sandeep Singh didn't start the match in the best of fashions, but grew into proceedings brilliantly in the second half. He then popped up at the far-post to score a composed header into a partially empty net to give his team the win with four minutes of regulation to go.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 6.5/10

Sahal, like many of his fellow teammates, seemed to get on the ball only after half-time. He constantly drove the Kerala Blasters forward, registering a key pass and a couple of shots in the second half.

Ivan Kalyuzhnyi - 7.5/10

Kalyuzhnyi was one of the Tuskers' best players across both halves, constantly threatening Odisha's defensive line. He won 16 of his 19 duels and two fouls, while also recording two key passes, six tackles and two clearances in an all-round display.

Jeakson Singh - 7/10

Jeakson Singh showed composure on the ball against the Juggernauts' immaculate press in the first half. His impact faded away a little in the second half, but he still ended the game with eight successful duels, two tackles and four interceptions.

Rahul KP - 6/10

Rahul KP largely struggled to get into the game, though he was part of a few sleek moves from the Kerala Blasters in the second half.

Dimitris Diamantakos - 5.5/10

Diamantakos missed a good opportunity in the second half, but was largely starved off service otherwise. He had just 16 touches during his 70-minute stint on the pitch.

Adrian Luna - 6.5/10

Luna had an extremely quiet first half before improving drastically after the break. He ended the contest with three key passes and a successful dribble, and was a handful for Odisha's defense.

Substitutes

Nihal Sudheesh (Rahul 69') - 6.5/10

Sudheesh put in a brilliant cameo appearance, infusing the Kerala Blasters' attack with fresh energy and directness. He forced one good save from Amrinder Singh late in the game as well.

Apostolous Giannou (Diamantakos 70') - 6.5/10

Giannou was the beneficiary of an improved Tuskers performance in the second half unlike the man he replaced. He had 21 touches - Diamantakos had 16 in 70 minutes - and four successful dribbles, giving Odisha a few headaches in the final 20-odd minutes.

Bryce Miranda (Sahal 83') - 7/10

Miranda registered a telling contribution in his brief time on the pitch, getting the assist for Sandeep's winner with a teasing cross into the box.

Ayush Adhikari (Jeakson 89') - N/A

Adhikari got zero touches on the ball and was merely brought on to run the clock down towards the end.

Victor Mongil (Luna 89') - N/A

Mongil added an extra body in the box as Kerala Blasters saw out their slender advantage to take all three points.

