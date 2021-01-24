Kerala Blasters 1-1 FC Goa: Player Ratings as the Tuskers and Gaurs share the spoils

Kerala Blasters and FC Goa played out a 1-1 draw in match 68 of the ISL. Both the teams tried hard to get the winner in the end but had to be content with a point.

Here is how players from both teams fared in the end.

Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Albino Gomes - 5/10

Gomes could be held responsible for the goal that his team conceded, even though it came off a deflection. His positioning could have been better throughout the game.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Sandeep Singh has been a revelation for Kerala Blasters of late, and his high energy approach meant that the Blasters were a constant threat down the right flank.

Bakary Kone - 6.5/10

Kone thought he had equalized for his team from a set-piece, but the referee deemed him to have used his hand in the build-up.

Advertisement

Jeakson Singh - 7/10

Jeakson's second match as a make-shift centre-back was as good as his first. Good in the air and positionally aware, we might be seeing the next phase of Jeakson's evolution as a player.

Yondrembem Denechandra - 6/10

Denechandra did not over-complicate things whenever he got the ball at his feet, and he kept it simple with a pass and move approach.

Juande - 6/10

Juande's performance left much to be desired on the day. He was sloppy in possession a couple of times.

Vicente Gomez - 6.5/10

Vicente Gomez was hard in the tackle and adopted an attritional approach throughout the game. He was pivotal in midfield for the team.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 6.5/10

There has visibly been an increase in the effort that Sahal has been putting in matches of late, but in today's match, he lacked the final ball once again.

Rahul KP - 7/10

The youngster's form for Kerala Blasters just keeps improving. Rahul KP scored the all-important equalizer from a corner, and was a big threat throughout the match.

Facundo Pereyra - 6.5/10

Pereyra was a constant threat throughout the match, and slowly but surely, he seems to be growing into the league. He worked well with Vicente Gomez in the midfield.

Gary Hooper - 6/10

Hooper seemed short on confidence, and even though his link-up play was good, he often made the wrong decision to pass in situations where he could have shot.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Naveen Kumar - 5/10

Advertisement

Barring one wrong decision where he decided to rush out of goal and leave it exposed, he largely did the basics right. However, he still needs to work on his command in the box.

Seriton Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes was defensively solid for his team at the right back position, and also delivered a couple of good, penetrative through balls.

James Donachie - 6/10

Donachie was substituted ahead of the second half, but was assured in defence for the duration he was on the pitch.

Ivan Gonzalez - 6/10

Gonzalez largely had a good game, but was sent off midway through the second half. He got two yellow cards after an incident involving Gary Hooper first, and then the referee.

Saviour Gama - 6/10

Gama did not have the best game, and his delivery was lacking on a lot of occasions throughout.

Edu Bedia - 6.5/10

Once again, Edu Bedia pulled the strings for FC Goa in the middle of the park, and was unlucky to not register at least two assists today.

Princeton Rebello - 6/10

Rebello played in a position that he was not used to today, but largely did a good job, particularly defensively and in tracking back.

Alexander Jesuraj - 6/10

Barring a few mis-passes, Jesuraj was tidy on the ball and provided good service for the attackers in front of him.

Alberto Noguera - 6.5/10

Noguera was probably one of the best players on the pitch for FC Goa today, and his work off the ball is what particularly caught the eye. He seems to have added that as a new dimension to his game.

Jorge Mendoza - 7/10

Advertisement

Mendoza almost scored from an early effort, but was denied by the crossbar and the post. Apart from that, he worked well in tandem with Rebello.

Devendra Murgaokar - 6/10

Murgaokar was substituted early in the match, and did not have the impact he would have liked to.