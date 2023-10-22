Kerala Blasters drew with NorthEast United FC in their fourth game of the ISL 2023-24 season in Kochi on Saturday (October 21).

Kerala Blasters came into the game having lost their previous match against Mumbai City FC. NorthEast United came into the game having won their previous contest, against Punjab FC.

The game was projected to be a mouth-watering clash, as both sides displayed fine football during the season.

Kerala Blasters and the Highlanders both wanted the win. A win would have taken Kerala Blasters to third in the points table, while the Highlanders would move into fourth.

The match started with the hosts trying to secure an early goal, while NorthEast United FC took their time to settle into the game.

Nestor Albiach scored for NorthEast United FC in the 12th minute, after he received a pass from Jithin MS inside the box. Albiach wiggled past a couple of defenders and brilliantly slotted it into the back of the net.

After taking the lead, NorthEast United FC looked a bit settled, but Kerala Blasters ventured forward more. The Blasters hit the post twice in the first half. Yet, the scoreboard in the first half read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

The hosts came out in the second half with a full attacking mindset. They were rewarded in the 49th minute when Danish headed in an Adrian Luna free kick to level the scores.

After the scores were equal, the game turned into a cagey affair with both sides not wanting to endure a loss. The scoreboard at full-time read 1-1.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC player ratings

Mirshad Michu (5): Mirshad made more than a couple of mistakes. The goal the Highlanders conceded was a result of Mirshad's mistake.

Michel Zabaco (6): Zabaco was solid in defense. He made some crucial interceptions and blocks.

The Highlanders defense worked hard today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Yaser Hamed (5.5): Yaser too made some mistakes in defense, but overall, he was good and managed to deal with the issues that came his way.

Asheer Akhtar (5): Asheer made some silly fouls. He wasn't at his best in this game.

Tondonba Singh (5.5): Tondonba had issues dealing with the Tuskers' wingers. He tried hard, but wasn't so successful.

Dinesh Singh (5): Dinesh also faced issues dealing with Kerala Blasters' wingers. He wasn't helpful in the attack.

Phalguni Singh (6.5): Phalguni had another great game. He covered a lot of ground and didn't give the Blasters midfielders much space to operate.

Mohammed Bemammer (5.5): Bemammer made some harsh tackles. He did, however, make some crucial blocks. He couldn't help his side much in attack.

Jithin MS (5.5): It was from Jithin's pass that Nestor scored the opening goal. But apart from that, Jithin was poor during the game. His passes, movements, and much else was poor.

Nestor Albiach (7.5): Nestor scored a brilliant goal. He made some great moves and always troubled the Kerala Blasters' defense.

Parthib Gogoi (6): Parthib had an average game and failed to score.

Substitutes

Ghani Nigam (5.5): Ghani replaced Phalguni in the second half. Ghani couldn't do much after coming on.

Rochharzela (5.5): Chhara replaced Parthib in the second half. He failed to impact the game.

Redeem Tlang (5.5): Redeem replaced Jithin in the second half. He wasn't able to do much during his time on the pitch.

Ibson Melo (N/A): Ibson replaced Nestor late in injury time and didn't play enough to be given a rating.