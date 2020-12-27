Kerala Blasters 2-0 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as Kerala get first win of the season | ISL 2020-21

Kerala Blasters finally got three points on the board in this ISL season, as they beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 in Match 40 of the tournament. Abdul Hakku, who got his first start of the season, scored the opening goal for his team. Jordan Murray capped it off with a strike towards the end of the match.

Here is how the players from both teams fared on the day.

Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Albino Gomes - 6/10

For a change, Albino Gomes had a fairly uneventful game and did not have many saves to make. He marshalled the defenders to perfection.

Nishu Kumar - 6/10

Nishu Kumar found himself to be the most senior member of a young back-four consisting of Indian players. He carried out that responsibility well.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Making his first full start of the season, Sandeep Singh did well in the aerial challenges and stuck to the dangerous Aridane Santana the entire match.

Abdul Hakku - 7.5/10

Rahul KP bowed down to Hakku at the end of the match. It is unsurprising given the level of performance he put in on his first start. He scored a goal and kept a clean sheet, which is a dream debut for any centre-back.

Jessel Carneiro - 7/10

Ever so solid, ever so dependable, Carneiro worked hard in both defence and attack to maintain his team's clean sheet.

Vicente Gomez - 6.5/10

Gomez did a very good job of keeping the ball circulated at all times.

Jeakson Singh - 7/10

After scoring the equalizer in his last match, Jeakson put in another mature performance in the heart of the midfield. He will only grow in confidence as the tournament continues.

Rahul KP - 6.5/10

Full of trickery and pace, Rahul KP gave the opposition full-back Akash Mishra a tough time today.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 5.5./10

Sahal gave the ball away far too often yet again. It is something Sahal will need to work on if he wants to achieve his true potential.

Facundo Pereyra - 6/10

He was unremarkable on the ball and clumsy in tackling. Pereyra was perhaps the only sore thumb on the pitch for Kerala Blasters along with Sahal. But with the Men in Yellow securing a win today, maybe coach Kibu Vicuna will overlook that.

Jordan Murray - 6.5/10

Murray worked tirelessly across the entire front-line and fully deserved the goal which he scored today.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Subrata Paul - 6/10

Paul was beaten by two well-taken strikes. He still did well to make a few good reflex saves in the match.

Asish Rai - 6/10

Rai blew hot and cold throughout the game. He was beaten by Sahal Abdul Samad quite easily on several occasions. Rai needs to do more to balance the offensive side of his game with defensive duties.

Odei Onaindia - 7/10

Onaindia was the best player on the pitch for Hyderabad FC. He bailed his side out of trouble many times. The margin of victory for the Kerala Blasters may have been a lot more had he not been on the pitch.

Chinglensana Singh - 5/10

It was a poor day for Chinglensana. He had a hard time judging the flight of the ball.

Akash Mishra - 5.5/10

Up against Rahul KP, Mishra had a tough outing on the field, and will surely learn from the experience. Coach Manolo Marquez needs to ensure Mishra does not commit to the man he is marking in the manner in which he did today.

Hitesh Sharma - 6/10

Hitesh Sharma has been a surprise this season. Once again, he put in a mature performance. Alongside Victor, he was forward thinking and bullish on the pitch.

Joao Victor - 6.5/10

Victor had a good game protecting his defence. He could not have done anything about the goals conceded by his team, but showed good leadership on the pitch.

Mohammad Yasir - 6/10

Yasir was fearless in his one-on-one physical battles with Sahal Abdul Samad. He looked the better player on quite a few occasions.

Halicharan Narzary - 6/10

Narzary showed some immaculate control of the ball. His distribution was excellent today. However, much like the rest of the Hyderabad attack, he could not score.

Liston Colaco - 6.5/10

Liston is one of the most exciting young Indian players to watch in the league. All his trickery was on display today, but what was lacking was an end product.

Aridane Santana - 6/10

Usually, Santana finishes the chances he gets. But today he failed, which meant it was a below-par performance from the Spaniard. However, given how good he has been all season, he can be forgiven for having an off day.