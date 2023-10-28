Kerala Blasters 2 - 1 Odisha FC: Player Ratings for the Kalinga Warriors| ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters defeated Odisha FC 2-1 in their fifth game of the ISL 2023–24 season in Kochi today (October 27). It was Odisha FC's fourth game of the season.

It was the game that saw the return of Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic's return to the dugout after serving a 10-match ban due to walking off in the semi-finals of the ISL last season.

The Tuskers came into the game being placed fifth in the points table and having drawn their previous game against NorthEast United FC 1-1. A win today could take the Kerala Blasters as high as second in the points table.

Odisha FC came into the game being placed seventh in the points table. They lost their previous game 3-2 against the leaders, FC Goa.

Sergio Lobera's side did secure a huge victory in the AFC Cup midweek and came into the game high on confidence. A win today could take them to fourth in the points table.

The match started with the hosts trying to play the high press and put pressure on the visitors' defense. Rahul KP had an attempt at goal in the third minute, but it failed to trouble Amrinder Singh in goal. Pritam Kotal's header from a corner in the 12th minute went just wide.

Diego Mauricio opened the scoring today as he finished off a chance created by a CY Goddard pass in the 15th minute. Naocha Singh handled the ball in the box in the 21st minute, and Odisha FC were awarded a penalty.

Diego Mauricio's penalty was saved brilliantly by Sachin Suresh. Sachin followed it up with a brilliant save from the rebound. Isak Ralte should have scored from the rebound.

The hosts tried hard to secure the equalizer while the visitors were trying to increase their lead. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of Odisha FC. The second half started with the Kerala Blasters searching hard for the equalizer. Odisha FC created a few chances but failed to convert them.

Kerala Blaster finally found the equalizer in the 66th minute when Adrian Luna took a free kick quickly and played the ball to Daisuke, who in turn played it to Diamntakos, and the Greek striker didn't fail to slot it past Amrinder Singh.

Odisha FC tried hard to secure the win but had to deal with a barrage of attacks from the Kerala Blasters. Adrian Luna scored a brilliant goal as he chipped Amrinder Singh from the edge of the box in the 84th minute.

The match ended with the Kerala Blasters securing a classic comeback victory, with the scoreboard reading 2-1 in favor of the hosts. With the victory, the Tuskers moved to second in the points table. Odisha FC stayed in seventh place.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the visitors.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh (5.5): Amrinder will not be happy with his performance today. The way he conceded the second goal will be something he won't be happy with.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (5): Jerry had a tough time dealing with Adrian Luna today. He was beaten often and failed to deal with Luna. He wasn't very impactful going forward.

Narendra Gahlot (5.5): Gahlot had a decent first half. But he wasn't so impactful in the second half.

Mourtada Fall (6): Mourtada Fall had a good start to the game, and he made some crucial clearances. He was not up to par in the second half and looked a bit frustrated during the dying moments of the game.

Amey Ranawade (6.5): Amey Ranawade was one of the better defenders for Odisha FC. He made six tackles, two clearances, and three interceptions today.

Isak Vanlalruatfela (5): Isak should have scored from the penalty rebound. His shot went straight to Sachin Suresh. Overall, he didn't have the best of games today.

Putea (5.5): Putea worked hard today. He couldn't create many chances today for his side.

Ahmed Jahouh (5): Ahmed Jahouh couldn't live up to his expectations today. He failed to create chances for his side, and his passing wasn't up to the mark.

Diego Mauricio scored the only goal for Odisha FC today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Diego Mauricio (6.5): Diego Mauricio scored the opening goal of the game with a brilliant finish from the center of the box.

He was guilty of missing the penalty in the first half, and had Mauricio converted the penalty, the story of the game could have been different.

CY Goddard (6): CY Goddard had an assist to his name today. He was one of the more impactful players for Odisha FC today.

Substitutes

Carlos Delgado (5.5): Carlos came on in the second half. He should have done better during the first goal the Kerala Blasters scored.

Roy Krishna (5): Roy Krishna replaced CY Goddard in the second half. Roy Krishna hardly had a touch of the ball and was poor.

Thoiba Shingh (5): Thoiba replaced Gahlot in the 65th minute. He wasn't very impactful during his time on the pitch.

Pranjal Bhumij (5): Pranjal came on in the 70th minute. He couldn't do much during his time on the pitch. He did make a crucial tackle on Adrian Luna to stop an attack.

Michael Soosairaj (5): Soosairaj was introduced to the game in the 79th minute, replacing Putea. He hardly had a touch of the ball during his time on the pitch.