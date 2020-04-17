Kerala Blasters defeat Turkey's Galatasaray in international fan poll's quarter finals

Turkish champions Galatasaray got pipped by Kerala Blasters by a margin of 52.8% to 47.2%

Kerala Blasters could face another side from Turkey, Trabzonspor, in the semi-finals.

Kerala Blasters' Manjappada fan group helped them reach the semi-finals of this online poll.

ISL club Kerala Blasters have beaten Turkey's Galatasaray SK in an online poll conducted by a US-based social media survey platform San Bass Media in the quarter-finals.

The clubs from Turkey are known for their vociferous crowd support. However, in the poll where a cumulative 222,216 votes were garnered for both sides, Turkish champions Galatasaray got pipped by Kerala Blasters by a margin of 52.8% to 47.2%.

Kerala Blasters had earlier defeated Mexico's Tigres UANL, France's Marseille, and Indonesia's Parsib Bandung before taking on the club from Turkey.

While the encounter with Persib saw heavy banter from both the sides, and Kerala Blasters' fan group Manjappada being banned on Facebook and Instagram, no major incidents were reported during the round against Galatasaray.

Here are some tweets for the readers to enjoy nonetheless:

Hello to our brothers from Turkey. Let's give up a good fight, and let's not indulge in personal remarks like the previous one. Whoever wins here doesn't matter, Football is the real Winner. We love the way you guys lit up the stadium in Turkey @Galatasaray

So all the best 👍💯 pic.twitter.com/L9SunpsQB7 — Manu Prathap M (@manupm1997) April 13, 2020

Various ISL clubs set aside their rivalries to support Kerala Blasters in this online poll. It can be said that their efforts paid dividends as the Blasters have now reached the semi-finals.

We have done our bit and voted guys. All the best to all of you and @KeralaBlasters!



Requesting the @JuggernautsOFC to join in. — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) April 13, 2020

When is the next round?

San Bass Media hasn't announced the dates for the next round yet. But, by going by the draw, Kerala Blasters are set to face another side from Turkey, Trabzonspor, in the semi-finals who pipped Brazil's Corinthians in the quarter-finals by the thinnest of margins.The poll between those Trabzonspor and Corinthians got fewer votes, and if the trend continues, Kerala Blasters might even reach the final.

The other teams that managed to reach the quarter-finals were Juventus (Italy), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia), and Besiktas (Turkey).

To vote for Kerala Blasters in this online poll and help them win it, do keep an eye on the Twitter handle of San Bass Media.

Chennaiyin FC were the only other ISL club that the organisers included in their poll. Incidentally, the Chennai-based club got knocked out in the first round itself by the same Turkish club who Kerala Blasters could face in the semis.