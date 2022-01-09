Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC: 4 things we learned from the ISL 2021-22 fixture

Kerala Blasters FC picked up a vital 1-0 win against Hyderabad FC in Match 54 of the 2021-22 ISL season. Alvaro Vazquez scored the only goal of the game late in the first half to send the Tuskers to the ISL summit for the first time since 2014.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side were deserved winners on the night thanks to some good work with the ball and a fantastic display without it. The Kerala Blasters were up against the leanest defense in this season's ISL in Hyderabad FC and the Nizams made it hard work for their opponents.

However, Vazquez produced a moment of sheer quality to perfectly connect with a close-range volley to put his side ahead three minutes before half-time. The Nizams struggled to create much of note in the second half and missed their chance to move to the top of the table.

Here are four key takeaways from an interesting ISL contest:

#1 Kerala Blasters have one of the best all-round trios in this season's ISL

Kerala Blasters duo Jose Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez. [Courtesy: KBFC Twitter]

All three of Vazquez, Jose Pereyra Diaz and Adrian Luna boast immense quality on their own. On their day, each one could individually lead the Kerala Blasters to victories.

However, the trio are absolutely immense as a unit. Quite often against Hyderabad FC, Luna looked to combine with his two frontmen. The result was some delightfully slick touches, fantastic interplay and the creation of opportunities out of nothing.

Luna, Diaz and Vazquez also helped the Kerala Blasters out to great effect defensively, often tracking back and disrupting the Nizams' build-up play. Their developing chemistry will be one of the biggest positives for Vukomanovic as his side look to keep hold of top spot.

#2 Hyderabad FC remain over-reliant on Bart Ogbeche and Edu Garcia upfront

Hyderabad FC's Edu Garcia (left) hit the crossbar with a free-kick against the Kerala Blasters. [Credits: ISL]

Any team that has players like Bartholomew Ogbeche or Edu Garcia are bound to look up to them to deliver the goods and Hyderabad FC are no different. However, the Nizams seem woefully ill-equipped to deal with scenarios where the two have off-days.

Ogbeche, the ISL's leading scorer this season, had just one shot on target against the Kerala Blasters and was often starved of service. Garcia, meanwhile, was better, hitting the crossbar and recording two key passes, but he ultimately struggled to influence the game for large swathes.

Hyderabad FC did bring on Javier Siverio for Garcia later on and it almost paid dividends, but they still don't seem to have a thorough Plan B. The match against the Kerala Blasters was similar to the Nizams' earlier loss to Chennaiyin FC, where they lacked a cutting edge in the final third. Only this time, the Tuskers didn't give up as many chances.

Manolo Marquez could seriously consider starting Siverio to give Garcia a breather every now and then. But to allow Ogbeche, who has scored 45% of Hyderabad FC's goals in the 2021-22 ISL, some rest, they might need to dip into the transfer market.

#3 Aniket Jadhav one of the brighest prospects from ISL 2021-22

Aniketh Jadhav was impressive for Hyderabad FC aganinst the Kerala Blasters. [Credits: ISL twitter]

We are 53 games into the new ISL season and several youngsters have caught our attention. Hyderabad FC wideman Aniket Jadhav is bound to be high up on that list if not at the very summit.

Jadhav was an absolute menace against the Kerala Blasters, winning four fouls on the night. He offers the Nizams the directness that all their other wingers struggle to match, often running at defenders and forcing things to happen.

The 21-year-old's mazy run in the second half when he beat three Tuskers defenders before firing a shot on target got you to the edge of your seat. Jadhav's acceleration and close control are frighteningly good and if he can polish up his final product, he could be an even more dangerous player.

He is clearly taking the right steps toward that, with a goal and three assists from eight games in ISL 2021-22. Hyderabad FC need to support him with another quality winger on the other flank to add some spice to their attack.

#4 ISL 2021-22's top four race will most certainly go down to the wire

Edwin @ed_dyy Things you love to see. Can't remember the last time we were top of the #ISL table the last time. Let's stay at the top #KeralaBlasters Things you love to see. Can't remember the last time we were top of the #ISL table the last time. Let's stay at the top #KeralaBlasters https://t.co/mUxjOX2dCB

The win over Hyderabad FC took the Kerala Blasters to the top of the ISL 2021-22 table on goal difference (+6 compared to Mumbai City FC's +5). But the Nizams themselves will not be too disappointed because they are just a point behind on third.

One of the major qualities of this edition of the league has been its unpredictability. This was epitomized by wooden-spooners SC East Bengal picking up a battling point against the Islanders, who were then top of the table yesterday. But what is even more interesting is the complicated race for the semi-final spots.

The Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC down in sixth are separated by just three points, with seventh-place Odisha FC a further point behind with a game in hand. All of these teams have to play each other at least once more. With home advantage also off the table, this could be a fantastic race for the top four.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will most certainly go down to the wire and no team can afford to slack off. This might lead to some conservative affairs, but expect some bright and lively ISL affairs too in the weeks to come.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule