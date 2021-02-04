Kerala Blasters FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC: Player Ratings as Islanders come from behind to beat the Tuskers

Mumbai City FC came from a goal down to win 2-1 against Kerala Blasters FC in match 81 of the ISL.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Albino Gomes - 6/10

Gomes has already saved a penalty from Sunil Chhetri this season by standing still and not committing to a side, but it did not work against Le Fondre today.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Sometimes it feels like Sandeep Singh has two lungs, with the amount of ground he covers on the pitch. His ball control and passing could have been better, though.

Bakary Kone - 5/10

Kone put his body on the line for the team and came close to scoring from a header early in the first half. However, his overall positioning was poor.

Costa Nhamoinesu - 6/10

Costa was involved in an altercation with the referee, which could have led to a second yellow card. Mentally, he just didn't look like he was present in the match.

Yondrembem Denechandra - 7/10

Denechandra was among the most effective KBFC players on the day, and his balls down the channel kept the likes of Rahul KP on their toes.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni - 6/10

Prasanth always tends to be rushing his movements, and rarely does he keep himself composed to calmly pick out a pass. On the day, his tackling was good.

Juande - 5/10

It was a forgettable performance from Juande, who did not do enough to curtail the runs of the Mumbai City FC forwards.

Vicente Gomez - 8/10

Gomez scored the opening goal of the game through a towering header, and put his side in the lead. He controlled the game till Mumbai City FC scored, and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

Rahul KP - 7/10

Earnest in his efforts, below par in his execution - that would be the best way to describe Rahul KP's performance on the day.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 7/10

Sahal has really stepped up to be one of the leaders of this Kerala Blasters FC side in the second half of the season. His quality and work rate was there for all to see.

Jordan Murray - 7/10

Had it not been for Amrinder Singh, Jordan Murray would have scored one of the goals of the season tonight. He worked hard for his team, and was unlucky to not get enough service.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 8/10

Amrinder pulled off one of the saves of the season to deny Jordan Murray in the first half. He maintained the level of his performance in the second half as well, despite conceding a goal.

Amey Ranawade - 8/10

Ranawade has been one of the brightest spots for Mumbai City FC this campaign. He played fearlessly and wasn't afraid of getting stuck into more established players.

Mourtada Fall - 7/10

Fall used his aerial prowess to clear everything that came his way, but even he could not prevent the opening goal of the game. Points deducted for once again, being positionally poor for a goal.

Hernan Santana - 6.5/10

Santana may have had a part to play in the opening goal as well when he failed to communicate effectively with Fall. He gets points deducted for the same as well.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 6/10

Vignesh seemed a little tired and leggy in his approach on the day, and that might just have been fatigue accumulating as the games keep coming thick and fast. Defensively, he was sound, and did not bomb forward as much as he usually does.

Raynier Fernandes - 5.5/10

Raynier had a chance on goal in the first half, but after that, he was dealt with well by the Kerala Blasters fullbacks.

Rowllin Borges - 7.5/10

Rowllin Borges put in a Rolls Royce of a performance once again in the middle of the park for Mumbai City FC. His distribution and tackling is invaluable to how the team plays.

Cy Goddard - 8/10

Goddard's shoot-on-sight approach worked when it was his shot that was deflected and landed in Bipin Singh's path. He was always looking to invent a new opportunity whenever he got the ball.

Hugo Boumous - 8/10

Bomous had a chance created by Bipin Singh which he should definitely have put into the back of the net. But apart from that, he was his usual self.

Bipin Singh - 8/10

Bipin scored the goal which equalized the scores just seconds after the second half started, showing great instinct and awareness to latch on to a loose ball in the box.

Adam Le Fondre - 7.5/10

Le Fondre smashed home his penalty in emphatic manner to put Mumbai City FC in the lead. His movement in the box always kept the defenders guessing.