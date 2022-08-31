Kerala Blasters FC 2-0 Army Green FT: Player Ratings as the Yellow Army make it to the quarter-finals | 2022 Durand Cup

Kerala Blasters FC's reserve side registered a clinical 2-0 victory against Army Green FT at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday to book a berth in the Durand Cup 2022 quarter-finals. Muhammed Aimen and Aritra Das got on the scoresheet in the first half to seal the tie.

Right from the first whistle, the Blasters controlled the midfield with Vibin Mohanan and Muhammed Azhar. The Army side failed to fight back against a proactive build-up play from Kerala Blasters FC with Aimen opening the scoring in the 25th minute. Right before the break, Das added the second goal.

Kerala Blasters FC continued to dominate the proceedings in the second half but failed to add another goal to their tally. Army Green FT showed resilience to keep the scoreline at 2-0.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Kerala Blasters FC from their clash against Army Green FT:

Kerala Blasters FC: Player Ratings

Sachin Suresh (GK) - 6.5

The young custodian has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament between the posts. Although he wasn't called into making too many crucial stops, Sachin kept matters tight on his end.

Marvan Hussain - 6.0

Marvan Hussain was solid throughout the game and made a few crunching challenges to win back possession.

Tejas Krishna - 6.0

Quite like Marvan, Tejas Krishna was also crucial in breaking down a few counterattacks from Army Green FT.

Muhammed Basith - 6.0

Looked solid in the full-back spot and kept darting down the flanks.

Aritra Das - 7.5

The West Bengal-born defender was one of the star performers for the Blasters and complimented Basith well down the flanks. Aritra scored KBFC's second goal of the night just before the half-time whistle.

Mohammed Azhar - 6.0

Controlled the progression of the game brilliantly for the Yellow Army from the middle of the park.

Vibin Mohanan - 6.5

Looked lively in midfield and constantly tried to create attacking situations out of nothing. Vibin could have bagged a goal but was denied by the Army Green keeper.

Gourav Kankonkar - 6.0

He made a couple of fantastic runs but couldn't get on the scoresheet.

Roshan Gigi - 6.5

Looked lively down the flanks and whipped in a few crosses from wide areas.

Muhammad Ajsal - 6.5

The youngster was one of the liveliest forwards in the KBFC side. Ajsal had multiple opportunities saved by the opposition keeper.

Muhammed Aimen - 7.5

Aimen was the pick of the KBFC players, scoring the opening goal of the game with a stunning effort. He also hit the post in the second half.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury