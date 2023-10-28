Kerala Blasters FC 2 - 1 Odisha FC: Player Ratings for the Yellow Army | ISL 2023-24

In a gritty encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala Blasters FC orchestrated a remarkable comeback, clinching a 2-1 victory over Odisha FC in the ISL Match 24 on Friday (October 27).

The match kicked off with Odisha's Diego Mauricio displaying his prowess, finding the net in the 16th minute after slipping past Kerala's defense and slotting the ball past goalkeeper Sachin Suresh.

However, Suresh quickly redeemed himself, thwarting Mauricio's subsequent penalty with a spectacular dive, denying Odisha a chance to double their lead. His swift reflexes further denied Isak Vanlalruatfela's follow-up attempt, preserving Kerala's hopes.

The turning point arrived when Adrian Luna, the lynchpin of Kerala's midfield, orchestrated a brilliant move. He delivered a precise free-kick, setting up Daisuke Sakai, who, in turn, found Dimitrios Diamantakos in the box. Diamantakos displayed composure and finesse, guiding the ball into the net and levelling the score at 1-1.

As the game approached its climax, Luna once again took centre stage. In the 84th minute, seizing an opportune moment, he expertly navigated Odisha's defense, delivering a clinical finish that found the back of the net, taking the lead 2-1.

Odisha fought valiantly, attempting to salvage a point, but Kerala's defense held firm. The victory not only marked a triumphant return for coach Ivan Vukomanovic but also showcased Kerala Blasters' home support.

Player Ratings: Kerala Blasters

Sachin Suresh (7.5)

Kerala's last line of defense, Suresh, put up an impressive show, making four crucial saves, including a penalty stop against Diego Mauricio. His solidity between the posts played a pivotal role in securing the win.

Nocha Singh (7.0)

Nocha Singh showcased strong defensive skills, registering three tackles, one crucial interception, and a clearance. His proficiency in crossing from the left-wing-back position added depth to Kerala's attacking options.

Ruivah Hormipam (7.0)

Hormipam's defensive prowess was evident as he made two tackles, four clearances, and three interceptions. Despite Odisha FC's relentless attacks, he stood firm, contributing significantly to the team's solid defense.

Pritam Kotal (6.0)

Kotal had a mixed game, struggling in one-on-one situations. He managed only one tackle and interception. However, his aerial duels were commendable, providing a silver lining in an otherwise challenging match.

Sandeep Singh (6.5)

Sandeep Singh had an average game, lacking effectiveness in defensive duels but displaying decent attacking transitions on the right flank. His performance, though not outstanding, contributed to the team's overall strategy.

D Sakai (7.0)

The Japanese winger had a good game with accurate passing and an assist for Diamantakos' goal. He created three chances and played a key role in the attacking transitions, showcasing his technical abilities on the field.

Danish Farooq (6.0)

Farooq's performance was below par compared to his previous games. He struggled in midfield battles, winning only a few duels. Improvement is necessary to regain his earlier form and contribute effectively to the team's midfield.

Vibin Mohanan (6.5)

Mohanan had a decent game, although he didn't reach his usual high standards. Winning three tackles in midfield, he provided some stability but needs to enhance his overall contribution to match the team's expectations.

Rahul KP (6.5)

Despite being marked heavily by Odisha's defense, Rahul KP displayed fair attacking transitions as a winger. He missed a notable chance but contributed reasonably, given the defensive pressure he faced.

Adrian Luna (8.5)

Luna emerged as the hero of the night, scoring the winning goal in the 83rd minute. He excelled in duels, winning three tackles, and played a significant role in the attack, creating four chances and delivering five crosses. His overall performance was instrumental to Kerala's victory.

Kwame Peprah (6.0)

Peprah struggled in the attack, missing a crucial goal chance and creating only a couple of opportunities. He needs to improve his attacking precision to make a more significant impact on the game.

Substitutes:

Dimitrios Diamantakos (7.0)

Diamantakos, playing for just 30 minutes, made a significant impact by creating effective attacking links and scoring the equalizer, showcasing his poaching abilities.

Mohammed Aiman (6.5)

Aiman, in his 20-minute appearance, made a crucial interception, contributing to the team's defensive stability during a critical phase of the game.

Freddy Lallawmawma (6.0)

Lallawmawma, playing for 23 minutes, was good in aerial duels but lacked substantial contribution in the attack. His performance was decent but not remarkable.