Kerala Blasters FC 2-5 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player ratings as the Mariners stun the Yellow Tuskers | ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters FC hosted ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi for their second match of the ISL 2022-23 season. The Yellow Tuskers were touted as the favorites in this particular contest, with the sea of Yellow Army backing their team.

The opening exchanges between the two sides seemed to go as planned. Kerala Blasters FC toying with the visitors, leaving them no room for imagination.

ATK Mohun Bagan struggled to put together a string of passes and were mostly on the retreat. Their passive approach cost them as the Yellow Tuskers found the back of the net early in the first half.

The goal acted as a catalyst for the home team as they looked to add more to their tally. However, the Mariners had a different script for this encounter. Out of nowhere, they found themselves leading in the game before heading towards the dressing room at half-time.

The second half was no different. The Mariners went on a goal-scoring spree as they added three goals. Australian forward Dimitrios Petratos bagged his first hat-trick in an ATK Mohun Bagan shirt, guiding the Kolkata giants to their first win of ISL 2022-23.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Kerala Blasters FC's encounter against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill [5]

The Kerala Blasters FC custodian has had one of his poorest outings since making his debut for the club last season. Except for a few saves, the young custodian had very few positives to take away from this game.

Harmanjot Khabra [6]

Harmanjot Khabra made a bright start to the game against ATK Mohun Bagan. He was effective in shutting down ATK Mohun Bagan's left channel, nullifying Liston Colaco. However, he was unable to hold on to his momentum for the entirety of the match.

Marko Leskovic [6]

A visibly quiet performance by the Croatian wall of Kerala Blasters FC. Leskovic found himself outnumbered in multiple situations.

Ruivah Hormipam [5.5]

Ruivah Hormipam was not in his usual form against the Mariners. The young centre-back was outplayed on multiple occasions that eventually led to goals.

Jessel Carneiro [6]

Jessel Carneiro had a decent outing against the Kolkata giants. The full-back made incisive runs into the final third, getting into crossing positions, threatening the opposition backline.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring [6.5]

Puitea had a good game in a yellow shirt. The agile central midfielder was all over the pitch. He made crucial interceptions and was effective in turning over possession, leading to counter attacks.

Jeakson Singh [6.5]

Jeakson Singh is steadily making improvements that will turn him into an asset for the Yellow Tuskers. His maturity in the center of the pitch was noteworthy. Jeakson's composure has added to the development of his game under Vukomanovic.

Ivan Kalyuzhnyi [7]

The Ukrainian midfielder was on song against Juan Ferrando's men. The tall midfielder initiated the move for his goal and made sure he reached out to add the final touch. Kalyuzhnyi will become increasingly important for the Yellow Tuskers going forward.

Adrian Luna [7]

Adrian Luna had a really good game for Kerala Blasters FC. The Uruguayan midfielder initiated almost every move that ended up in the ATK Mohun Bagan box. He was creative, energetic, and fought for every loose ball.

Sahal Abdul Samad [6.5]

Sahal made a bright start to his game against the Green and Maroon Brigade but failed to keep his momentum intact for the rest of the game. He was comparatively less creative in the opening exchanges of the second half.

Dimitrios Diamantakos [6]

Diamantakos was involved in a lot of his side's attacks in the first half. However, the Greek forward was not very effective in the second half.

Substitutes

Apostolos Giannou [5.5]

Giannou spent very little time in the game. He made no significant contributions in the match.

Nishu Kumar [5.5]

Nishu Kumar spent very little time in the game. He made no significant contributions in the match.

Rahul KP [6]

Except for a goal in the second half, Rahul KP had very little to do other than make important third-man runs in the final third.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith [6.5]

The ATK Mohun Bagan custodian made some important saves in the game. He did make a few howlers, especially while conceding the second goal of the match. However, his influence was visible in the game.

Asish Rai [6.5]

The former Hyderabad FC right-back grew into the game and became an unreachable character as the game progressed. He was solid defensively and managed to shut down Kerala Blasters FC's left flank.

Pritam Kotal [7]

Pritam Kotal justified his selection as captain of ATK Mohun Bagan. The Mariners' skipper was rock solid on defense and partnered with Hamill effectively throughout the game.

Brendan Hamill [8]

This was the first game since his debut where fans were able to witness the true quality of Brendan Hamill. The Australian centre-back was at his finest against Kerala Blasters FC. Hamill led the backline and made sure he kept his side in the game at all costs.

Ashique Kuruniyan [5.5]

Ashique Kuruniyan had a poor outing against Kerala Blasters FC. Deployed as a left-back, Kuruniyan found it difficult to adapt to the demands of the game and was taken off at half-time.

Deepak Tangri [6.5]

Deepak Tangri is slowly growing into his role under Juan Ferrando. The ATK Mohun Bagan defensive midfielder was effective at making important interceptions and initiating attacks from within his own half.

Joni Kauko [8]

Joni Kauko was among the best names on the pitch against the Yellow Tuskers. The Finnish midfielder scored an excellent goal, giving his side the lead before going into the break. He was physically imposing and kept the opposition midfielders at bay for most of the game.

Liston Colaco [7.5]

Liston played a slightly different role against Ivan Vukomanovic's side. Usually a goal-getter for ATK Mohun Bagan, the Indian football team forward turned provider for his teammates and was also an effective ball-carrier for his team.

Manvir Singh [7]

Manvir Singh had a decent game against the Tuskers. He provided the assist for Joni Kauko's goal and made important defensive contributions throughout the game.

Hugo Boumous [8]

The French playmaker was one of the reasons for the scoreline. Hugo Boumous led the creative department on behalf of the Mariners and helped make decisive moves in the opposition's half.

Dimitrios Petratos [8]

The Australian attacker has surely lived up to his reputation in the game against Kerala Blasters FC. Bagging a hat-trick in his second game for the Mariners, Petratos showed promise and hinted at what's in store for the upcoming games.

Substitutes

Lenny Rodrigues [7.5]

Lenny's introduction to the game added more character in the central channel. The defensive midfielder made important interceptions and even turned defense into attack on many occasions. He even scored a goal for his side.

Florentin Pogba [6]

Florentin Pogba spent very little time in the game. He made no significant contributions in the match.

Lalrinliana Hnamte [6]

Hnamte spent very little time in the game. He made no significant contributions in the match.

Subhasish Bose [7.5]

Bose's introduction added more solidity to the left-hand side of the Mariners defense. He helped take the pressure off Hamill in dealing with Kerala Blasters FC's right winger and right-back.

