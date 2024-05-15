Kerala Blasters FC 2023-24 season Report Card: A familiar narrative haunts the Yellow Army yet again

After two solid seasons under Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala Blasters FC entered the 2023-24 season with renewed hope and energy, with the Serbian head coach serving his third year at the club.

However, as has often been the case with the Blasters, their form witnessed a downward trend in the second half of the season and they ultimately had nothing to show for despite the quality at their disposal yet again.

Expectations during the pre-season were relatively low as the club failed to bring in fresh faces in June. Additionally, the departures of Sahal Abdul Samad and Prabhsukhan Gill created significant gaps in the squad dynamics. But they managed to compensate towards the end of the window by bringing in attacking players - Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, and Ishan Pandita, while improving their defense by adding experience in Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das.

Consequently, they appeared to have a strong squad on paper, while also benefiting from continuity from last season by retaining Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Marko Leskovic.

Durand Cup

Kerala Blasters were placed in Group C alongside their rivals, Gokulam Kerala FC and Bengaluru FC. With Ivan Vukomanovic serving a 10-match ban, assistant coach Frank Dauwen took charge of the team for the tournament.

The Blasters started their campaign against Gokulam Kerala FC and, surprisingly, lost 4-3. The I-League side scored thrice in the first half and once more just two minutes into the second half. Despite the Blasters’ spirited comeback, they suffered a defeat.

Next, they faced Bengaluru FC, with the game ending in a thrilling 2-2 draw, but it effectively ended their hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals. In the final game of their campaign, they defeated the Indian Air Force with a resounding 5-0 victory, with Bidyashagar Singh scoring a memorable hat-trick.

Overall, it was a disappointing tournament for the club, but they provided opportunities to younger players, several of whom impressed. Sachin Suresh, Mohammed Aimen, Mohammed Azhar, Nihal Sudeesh, and Naocha Singh went on to play key roles in their ISL season after strong showings in the Durand Cup.

Indian Super League

The start of September marked a turning point for Kerala Blasters. After a poor showing in the Durand Cup, the club traveled to the UAE, where they played three friendlies. Although they suffered a heavy loss in their opening game, they bounced back with crucial victories against Sharjah FC and Al Jazirah Al Hamra Club, gaining significant momentum before the ISL.

After extensive experimentation with his approach in possession last season, Vukomanovic reverted to his classic 4-4-2 system, which had paid dividends in his first campaign in charge. Dimitrios Diamantakos and Kwame Peprah typically led the line, while Aimen or Sakai played on the left side, and Luna was given a free role, in which he excelled.

Furthermore, the addition of Milos Drincic and Pritam Kotal proved to be a masterstroke, while Jeakson Singh, who was positioned ahead of them, protected the back four. As a result, the team suddenly appeared to be the most balanced in the league, boasting quality and experience across the field.

The quality was evident in their performances, as Kerala Blasters were at the summit during the halfway point of the season. In the first 12 games, they lost only twice, once against Mumbai City FC and once against FC Goa. They remained unbeaten at home, defeating Odisha FC and Mumbai City, and secured a notable victory away against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata.

But despite the strong start, injuries impacted the second half of the season. Initially, Jeakson Singh was ruled out for an extended period, and in December, Adrian Luna suffered a season-ending injury. Additional injuries to Leskovic, Diamantakos, Kwame Peprah, and Drincic dealt further blows to Vukomanovic, who had to rely heavily on younger players.

Consequently, the results were underwhelming. After winning nine games in the first half, the Blasters won just two of their next ten matches, while suffering seven defeats. This poor run affected their position in the table, but they managed to secure a spot in the top six, finishing with 33 points in fifth place.

In the playoff clash against Odisha FC, they took the lead through January signing Fedor Cernych but were eventually defeated 2-1 after conceding two late goals. It was a familiar story from the previous season, where they lost to Bengaluru FC at the same stage.

The disappointment was clear among supporters and management, as Ivan Vukomanovic departed after another season without delivering the ISL title or even a spot in the semi-finals.

Super Cup

The Super Cup came at the right for the Blasters, as they were leading the standings in the ISL, but faced several injury concerns. To prevent further injuries, the Blasters approached the competition as a series of one-off games to protect their senior players.

After winning their first game 3-1 against Shillong Lajong FC, the Kerala club suffered consecutive defeats to Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC, which resulted in their elimination.

Vukomanovic and the club faced massive criticism from the supporters, who felt that the Blasters did not give the best in the tournament, focusing instead on the ISL. Ultimately, it was another disappointing month for the club, with the 4-1 defeat to NorthEast United in their final game serving as a significant wake-up call.

Final grade: C

Kerala Blasters had a decent season, but injuries ultimately defined their outcome. We have given them a C because they showed great potential, but Vukomanovic could have adapted better, as the Blasters were largely toothless in the latter part of the season.

Dimitrios Diamantakos undoubtedly emerged as their best player, with 13 goals and three assists in 17 games. Despite the season’s negatives, a silver lining was the integration of a new young core from the academy.

Vibin Mohanan, Sachin Suresh, Aimen, Azhar, and several others showed that they are ready to take the next step. The new head coach arriving next season will have a solid foundation to build on.