Kerala Blasters FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC: Player Ratings as Tuskers record thumping win

For the second time in the ongoing ISL season, Kerala Blasters FC thrashed Chennaiyin FC 3-0. Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored a brace, while Adrian Luna netted a late third.

After a first half littered with missed opportunities, Diaz latched on to Luna's slick pass and drove past the Chennaiyin defence to score early in the second period. He then scored a fortuitous second for the Tuskers, heading home after receiving a favourable deflection.

The two quick goals seemed to flatten the Marina Machans, who didn't register a single shot on target. Luna joined the party late on, scoring a free-kick to round out an excellent win for the Kerala Blasters.

On that note, here's a look at the player ratings from the game:

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill - 6.5/10

Gill had no saves to make against a toothless Chennaiyin FC attack, but completed 86% of his passes and nine of his 12 attempted long balls.

Sanjeev Stalin - 7/10

Stalin's excellent run and shot, which hit the crossbar, led to the second goal. He also laid out three key passes, and made a clearance and two blocks, in an excellent display.

Marko Leskovic - 7/10

Leskovic enjoyed a comfortable night, and was hardly threatened by Chennaiyin FC's attack. His passing range was on full display as he completed 78 of his 86 attempted passes, and an even more impressive 13 of 15 long balls.

Hormipam Ruivah - 6.5/10

Ruivah also had a routine outing, recording three tackles and two clearances on his return to action.

Harmanjot Khabra - 6.5/10

Khabra's long ball was key in the build-up to Kerala Blasters' opening goal. He completed 83% of his passes, won all of his ground duels, and made two interceptions as well.

Adrian Luna - 7.5/10

It was another impressive performance from Luna, who kept the Chennaiyin FC defence on tenterhooks with his movement and passing range.

He completed 85% of his passes, laid out a key pass, and got the assist for his team's opener. Luna sealed an emphatic victory with a swerving free-kick right at the death that bamboozled Vishal Kaith.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring - 6/10

Adhikari's performance allowed Khawlhring some freedom to move forward. However, the midfielder didn't make the most of it, but he was defensively solid.

Vincy Barretto - 5.5/10

Barretto attempted only six passes in the first half, and struggled to impact the game before being subbed off at half-time.

Ayush Adhikari - 7/10

It was another assured display from Adhikari, who never gave Chennaiyin FC's midfielders a moment's rest. His passing was excellent, and he also chipped in defensively.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 7.5/10

Pereyra Diaz looked indecisive, and even missed an open goal in the first half, but did brilliantly to score with a hooked finish early in the second period.

The Kerala Blasters forward added a second with an opportunistic, albeit deflected, header to effectively kill the game. Diaz also completed all of his dribbles. and provided a key pass on the night.

Alvaro Vazquez - 7/10

Vazquez could've easily ended up with a couple of assists, but was let down by some poor finishing. He still put in a good display, providing a game-high five key passes.

Substitutes

Sahal Abdul Samad - 6/10

Abdul Samad replaced Barretto at half-time. He was much more direct, and he troubled defenders with his acceleration.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Singh came on for Stalin in the 72nd minute. He was defensively solid, and won the foul for Kerala Blasters' third goal.

Chencho Gyeltshen - 6/10

Gyeltshen replaced Pereyra Diaz in the 78th minute. He wasn't really a threat going forward, but did win three of his five ground duels.

Rahul KP - 6/10

Rahul replaced Adhikari in the 78th minute. He helped the Tuskers end the game with a clean sheet.

Enes Sipovic - N/A

Sipovic came on for Vazquez in the 90th minute, but didn't get too many touches of the ball.

Edited by Bhargav