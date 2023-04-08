Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 RoundGlass Punjab FC: Player ratings for the Blasters as they start tournament on a winning note | Hero Super Cup 2023

Kerala Blasters FC defeated RoundGlass Punjab FC 3-1 in their first game of the Hero Super Cup tournament at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Saturday, April 8.

RoundGlass Punjab were tidy in possession in the first half and progressed the ball well into the final third. Despite creating a few threatening situations, they struggled to create anything of significance.

Meanwhile, the Blasters took time to settle into the game. They had their first clear-cut chance when Saurav Mandal teed up Sahal Abdul Samad, but the winger failed to find the back of the net from six yards out.

Their efforts eventually paid off courtesy of a penalty from Dimitrios Diamantakos. Punjab’s Valpuia made an elementary mistake when he tried to clear the ball and brought down Mandal in an attempt to redeem his error.

Diamantakos stepped up and converted the resulting spot kick in the 40th minute to make it 1-0. The Blasters were in control of proceedings from there on and went into the break with a lead. They came out with the same intent and doubled their lead in the 54th minute courtesy of Nishu Kumar.

After a period of dominance, the Warriors pulled a goal back against the run of play. Krishnananda Khundongbam was in the right place at the right time to score a volley past Sachin Suresh.

Despite pressure from the Punjab-based side, Kerala Blasters buried their opponents' hopes with a third goal in stoppage time. Rahul KP punished another error to seal a comprehensive victory for his side.

With the victory, the Tuskers moved to the top of Group A following Bengaluru FC’s draw against Sreenidi Deccan FC earlier on Saturday. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Blasters fared against RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Kerala Blasters player ratings

Sachin Suresh - 6/10

Sachin made his first start in seven months. He was largely a passenger in the first half but did well to claim high crosses on a couple of occasions. The young goalkeeper was called into action in the second half and was solid with his handling.

Ayush Adhikari - 6/10

Playing as a right-back, Ayush was decent defensively and looked to make overlapping runs to support his winger. However, his crosses often found the first defender as he struggled to make an impact on the other end of the pitch.

Bijoy Varghese - 8/10

Bijoy was supreme at the back. His reading of the game and positional awareness were of the highest order and he virtually took the dangerous Luka Majcen out of the game.

Additionally, the 23-year-old defender made a stunning last-ditch tackle in the second half to keep the Kerala Blasters in the lead. Overall, Bijoy was assured both in and out of possession.

Victor Mongil - 7/10

Mongil was composed at the back and made some key interceptions. His physicality was important in the penalty box and he marshaled his defense brilliantly to help his side secure a victory.

Nishu Kumar - 8/10

Nishu Kumar was given a start at left-back and was certainly energetic. He supported Sahal Abdul Samad well and got on the scoresheet with a superbly taken goal from inside the box. The timing of the strike - less than 10 minutes after the break - was key to the Kerala Blasters winning the game.

Danish Farooq - 7/10

Farooq was given the license to advance up the pitch but was largely anonymous in the first half. However, he was more involved in the second half and created a chance with a cut-back into the box.

Vibin Mohanan - 6/10

Vibin was solid in possession and kept the play moving with quick and short passes in another promising display. Additionally, his set-piece deliveries proved to be a weapon for the Blasters.

Saurav Mandal - 9/10

Savrav grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He was arguably the Kerala Blasters’ best player on the pitch and looked threatening whenever he received the ball. The winger wriggled past two defenders before creating a chance for Sahal, who failed to score.

He also pounced on the loose ball to win a penalty for his side, which was duly converted by Dimitrios Diamantakos. Saurav was eventually hooked off in the 65th minute after a quality performance.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 8/10

Sahal was bright and lively throughout the game and had some flashy touches, but was let down by his decision-making in the final third in the first half. The 25-year-old improved after the break, however, and created two chances for his side in addition to assisting Nishu Kumar’s goal.

Apostolos Giannou - 6/10

Giannou found pockets of space in midfield and kept possession in tight areas. He was composed with the ball but did not create any chances and was eventually replaced by Bidyashagar Singh around the hour mark. The Kerala Blasters forward was also not much of a threat in the box.

Dimitrios Diamantakos - 7/10

Diamantakos’ runs in behind were a source of progression for Kerala Blasters and he unquestionably created problems for the RoundGlass Punjab defenders. The Greek also stepped up to calmly convert a first-half penalty to open the scoring and set the Kerala Blasters on the way to victory.

Substitutes

Rahul KP - 8/10

Rahul KP added much-needed energy to the side after RoundGlass Punjab pulled a goal back. His pace was an important factor when the Blasters counter-attacked and he rounded off his cameo with a well-taken goal late in the contest.

Bidyashagar Singh - 7/10

Bidyashagar looked threatening when he came on and even saw an effort saved by Punjab’s custodian. It was a decent performance by the youngster, who we are likely to see more of in this Super Cup.

Jeakson Singh - 7/10

Jeakson was brought into the action to add defensive solidity. He did his job well, and his passing also kept the Kerala Blasters moving as they went on to secure a win to begin their Super Cup campaign.

Marco Leskovic - 7/10

Leskovic replaced Bijoy late in the game and was a solid presence at the back.

Bryce Miranda - N/A

Miranda came on late and barely got any touches on the ball.

Poll : 0 votes