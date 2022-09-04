Kerala Blasters FC's new signings: Full list of KBFC’s latest players ahead of ISL 2022-23

With the ISL 2022-23 fixtures having been announced, the onus will be on Kerala Blasters FC's new signings to guide the team in their quest for glory.

Last season's stars Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vasquez have joined fellow ISL outfits Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, respectively. However, Enes Sipovic has not landed an offer in India, the Bosnian centre-back will ply his trade elsewhere.

The Yellow Tuskers took advantage of the summer transfer window to fill the vacant positions in their squad. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic played an active role in choosing the right personnel who could fulfill their silverware aspirations going into the 2022-23 season.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest additions to the KBFC squad ahead of their ISL 2022-23 campaign.

#1 Dimitrios Diamantakos

The 29-year old Greek forward joined Kerala Blasters FC towards the end of the summer transfer window. The former Olympiacos player will look to pair up with recently recruited Apostolos Giannou in ISL 2022-23, leading the attack for Ivan Vukomanovic's men.

Diamantakos is like a fox in the box who will definitely add to his team's goals tally. The former Olympiacos man also possesses the ability to take a shot on the turn, therefore making him a dangerous addition to the Kerala Blasters FC side.

#2 Bidyashagar Singh

The former TRAU FC man will bolster KBFC's chances in the attacking third. Bidyshagar burst onto the scene with his performances for the Manipuri outfit in the 2020-21 I-League, partnershing Komron Tursunov upfront.

He bagged 12 goals for the Red Pythons, which included two hat-tricks, and was lured away by Bengaluru FC the following season. However, the young forward did not get enough game time and only managed 11 appearances for the Blues.

Bidyshagar will be hungry to prove himself in the Kerala Blasters FC shirt as the young man seeks to rejuvenate his career.

#3 Victor Mongil

A creative defender by trait, Victor Mongil has vast ISL experience. The Spanish defender has won the trophy once with the erstwhile ATK and was a vital cog in Odisha FC's backline.

Mongil will replace Enes Sipovic and compete with Ruivah Hormipam and Marko Leskovic for a place in the starting line-up.

His addition to the Kerala Blasters FC backline will bring along solidity and balance to a side that has been known for their tempo.

#4 Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

The Ukrainian midfielder is versatile and can be deployed in the double-pivot used by Ivan Vukomanovic and also as an attacking midfielder further up the pitch. The 24-year old has a habit of shooting from distance, an ability that has worked for KBFC in the past. Kaliuzhnyi will help Kerala Blasters FC control the pace of the game and add more stability to the center of the field.

Ivan is also known for his off-the-ball work that helps his team capitalize on space between the defensive lines. His addition will bring more variation to the ISL outfit.

#5 Apostolos Giannou

Alongside scoring goals, 32-year old Apostolos Giannou can also contribute to breaking down the opposition's build-up under Ivan Vukomanovic. The Greek-Australian forward is not someone who scores plenty of goals but definitely adds to the creativity of his team.

After the departure of Alvaro Vasquez, Giannou's transfer to the Yellow Tuskers is seen as a prudent move as the forward has a similar playing style. His addition will help bolster Vukomanovic's playing style in ISL 2022-23.

#6 Bryce Miranda

The former Churchill Brothers FC man is known for his pace and dribbling ability. His explosive speed and crossing ability will be huge assets for the Kerala Blasters FC attacking department. Miranda's addition to the KBFC squad ahead of the 2022-23 season allows the team to fulfill the shortcomings that plagued the side in the previous edition of the ISL.

With Bryce on the flanks, the Yellow Tuskers could well be on their way to cracking open opposition defenses with ease.

#7 Saurav Mandal

Saurav Mandal is another Churchill Brothers FC player who switched over to the KBFC camp in the summer window. The young attacker is very much like Bryce Miranda. He is clever with the ball at his feet and can be a massive threat in 1v1 situations.

Kerala Blasters FC's full squad for the ISL 2022-23 season

Here is Kerala Blasters FC's full squad for the upcoming 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League:

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Gill, Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabbir.

Defenders: Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Harmanjot Khabra.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Puitea, Ayush Adhikari, Saurav Mandal, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bryce Miranda, Prasanth K, Givson Singh, Adrian Luna.

Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan MS, Rahul KP, Nihal Sudheesh.

