Since their inception a decade ago, Kerala Blasters FC have been running the race towards victory, often finding themselves sprinting towards the finish line only to stumble just before crossing it, unable to break through the tape and claim the ultimate prize.

Following a dismal end to the 2022-23 season, Blasters supporters were further disheartened by the sale of their stalwart Sahal Abdul Samad to rivals Mohun Bagan SG at the beginning of the new season.

But despite a slow start to the summer transfer window and a humiliating exit in the Durand Cup, the team eventually made significant strides in the market with some notable signings.

However, they were certainly not considered favorites for the ISL title. The Ivan Vukomanovic-led team appeared to have lacked balance in key areas, and many of their new foreign acquisitions were relatively unknown.

Yet, this strategy has proven fruitful, as the Blasters currently lead the ISL at the midway point, while consistently showing title credentials throughout the campaign.

But the ultimate puzzle persists like an intricate maze: can they sustain this momentum, or will they once more find themselves caught in the thick of the final challenge, as history foretells? What have they done right so far and how can they ensure that this 2023-24 batch can rewrite the club’s history and claim their maiden trophy?

Trust in youth

Kerala Blasters have suffered several injuries since the start of the season, from forward Jaushua Soritio in pre-season to Kwame Peprah in the Super Cup.

For many months, they have had to battle without key players, including Aibanbha Dohling, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, and several others, who have suffered long-term injuries or suspensions, hampering Vukomanovic’s plans just as they began building momentum.

The Blasters, however, have always been a pioneer in promoting young, especially local talents compared to the other ISL clubs. And once again, their trust in youth has made a significant difference this season. Players like Mohammed Aimen, Azhar, Sachin Suresh, and Vibin Mohanan have consistently stepped up to showcase their talents and act as the backbone of the team.

Vukomanovic clearly understands the impact they can have, and the youngsters have also repaid his faith in some fashion. During an interview back in November, the Serbian head coach revealed what it meant for these players to represent the club.

"Kerala is full of talent and potential. The vision of the club was to invest in and produce these young players because you are giving something back to your community," he said.

"Kerala deserves to have these players representing (the state) because it gives you a special feeling and gives you the identity of your club. The population and the fans identify with that. As a coach, I will never be afraid to give a chance to these boys," Vukomanovic added.

However, the most challenging phase lies ahead. Crucial matches are on the horizon, which entails heightened pressure. The lingering question is whether they can rise to the occasion and perform when it counts.

But it has been evident for some time now that when it comes to handling nerves, these young Kerala talents appear unfazed. If this resilience continues to blossom, it will mark a massive sign of success and pathway for both the club, who have nurtured local talent and reaped fruitful rewards.

Can the experienced heads be the guiding light?

While the youngsters have undoubtedly risen to the occasion for the Blasters, it’s the combination of youth and experience that has kept them at the top.

There was considerable discussion surrounding the club when they signed Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das in the summer, given that both players were entering their 30s. Questions arose regarding what they would bring to the team and how they would fit into the tactical dynamics.

However, those questions have been answered convincingly. Kotal, in particular, now appears to be a shrewd signing. Although the former Mohun Bagan captain hasn’t featured much in his preferred center-back role, his leadership qualities have proven to be a significant asset for the Blasters.

What has changed from last season is their improved ability to step up and defend when put under pressure from opponents. They have already won four matches with a 1-0 scoreline, largely attributed to their resolute defending and command of their own penalty area, a testament to the experience of Kotal, Das, Marko Leskovic, and Milos Drincic.

Additionally, in midfield, 27-year-old Danish Farooq has assumed a leadership role in the absence of Jeakson Singh, providing significant guidance to young talents like Vibin, Azhar, and Aimen.

In their previous title quests, the club’s arsenal have lacked these intangibles. But now, fortified with an abundance of seasoned soldiers, they are certain to navigate through challenging situations.

Reliance on Dimitrios Diamantakos and home form

Adrian Luna served as Kerala Blasters FC’s linchpin, acting as the midfield metronome, with his teammates often relying on the Uruguayan magician to show them the way. Luna also thrived under pressure and frequently bailed out the Blasters with his magic wand.

However, a season-ending injury in December disrupted Ivan Vukomanovic’s plans. Losing Luna not only deprived them of a leader off the pitch but also reduced their primary source of chance creation.

Nevertheless, just as critics began to write off the Blasters, Dimitrios Diamantakos stepped into the spotlight and took over the torch. The Greek forward has notched six goals and provided one assist in six games across all competitions since Luna’s injury.

He currently also leads the league in goals and assists combined among all players in the ISL. In addition to his scoring prowess, only Luna has created more chances than Diamantakos for the Blasters this season.

With his partner in crime, Kwame Peprah, ruled out for the season, the entire burden now falls on Diamantakos, which could prove taxing. While he is currently in the form of his life, the responsibility must be shared by others, including new signing, Fedor Cernych. Furthermore, the return of Justine Emmanuel after a loan spell at Gokulam Kerala FC will provide additional reinforcement.

But ultimately, much hinges on Diamantakos and his performances in the next ten games and beyond if Kerala Blasters are to clinch the ultimate trophy.

Alongside his form, the Blasters, who remain undefeated at home, have four crucial games on their turf in front of unwavering supporters. If they can secure twelve points from those matches, the title could very well be within their grasp by the end of April.

Numerous questions remain unanswered, but if the Kerala Blasters can somehow secure the ISL Shield, it will be a significant triumph, particularly given their misfortune with injuries and several other factors. The wait for ultimate glory has also been prolonged in these parts, so the silverware will undoubtedly taste sweeter, considering the adversities they have faced in the past.