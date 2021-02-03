Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction, preview, team news and more

Kerala Blasters FC will host Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. Both sides come into the fixture at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on the back of unexpected defeats in their previous outings.

Kerala Blasters FC managed to settle down as a team in the last few weeks and were on a five-match unbeaten run. They even took a 2-0 lead over second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan FC in their previous and looked set for a memorable win. However, the Blasters conceded three goals and lost the game in a shocking manner. They are currently ninth in the ISL table with 15 points from as many matches.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC were at the cusp of extending their winning run to 13 games. However, Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United FC had other ideas, and tactically outclassed Sergio Lobera's men to run away 2-1 winners. The defeat was Mumbai City FC's only second of the season, with the first also being against NorthEast United FC. The Islanders sit atop the ISL table, but only have a three-point gap over second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC have faced each other 13 times in the ISL. While Mumbai have managed five wins, the Blasters have won two times, with six games ending in draws.

Kerala Blasters FC form guide: D-W-D-D-L

Mumbai City FC form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

Kerala Blasters FC

Except Facundo Pereyra, who is out with a nose fracture, Kerala Blasters have no other injury or suspension problems.

Mumbai City FC

Ahmed Jahouh is suspended for the game after collecting four yellow cards. Raynier Fernandes was injured in the previous game and is not fit to start against Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC predicted XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Juande, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.

Mumbai City FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Rowllin Borges, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jackichand Singh, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Mumbai City FC succumbed to their second loss of the season to NorthEast United FC in their previous game. (Image: ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction

Mumbai City FC will hope to regroup themselves after a shock defeat by bagging all three points against a struggling Kerala Blasters FC side. Although the Blasters have shown signs of improvement in the past few weeks, the lack of quality and cohesion in the team could deter their chances against Mumbai City FC.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC