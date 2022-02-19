Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 19th, 2022

Kerala Blasters FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the 66th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday, 19th February 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Kerala Blasters are currently fourth in the ISL 2021-22 table with 26 points from 15 games. After a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC, the Blasters made a strong comeback to beat SC East Bengal 1-0 in their previous fixture. Enes Sipovic scored the solitary goal of the game to help the Yellow Army secure three valuable points.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan are placed second in the table and are tied on 29 points with leaders Hyderabad FC. They are on a 11-game unbeaten run and are coming into this match on the back of three consecutive wins. In their previous fixture, the Mariners defeated FC Goa 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Manvir Singh.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, ATK Mohun Bagan came out on top with a 4-2 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Singh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Bijoy Verghese, Sanjeev Stalin; Jeakson Singh, Puita; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna; Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Sandesh Jhingan, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko; Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh; Kiyan Nassiri

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Match 66

Date and time: Saturday, 19th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Enes Sipovic, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Deepak Tangri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Captain: Manvir Singh | Vice-captain: Adrian Luna.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Kiyan Nassiri

Captain: Sahal Abdul Samad | Vice-captain: Alvaro Vazquez.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee