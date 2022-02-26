Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 26th, 2022

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in Match 102 of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Saturday, February 26. The Tilak Maidan Stadium will host this contest.

The Blasters are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against table-toppers Hyderabad FC, with Vincy Barretto scoring the solitary goal for them. They are currently placed fifth in the table with 27 points in 17 games. Kerala cannot afford to lose this game as it could hamper their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Marina Machans’ chances of making it into the playoffs are already done and dusted. They find themselves eighth in the table with just 20 points from 18 matches. Chennaiyin are winless in six matches and lost 4-1 to Jamshedpur FC last time out.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, the Blasters came out on top with a 3-0 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Nishu Kumar; Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna; Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK); Deepak Devrani, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das; Reagan Singh, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Ninthoi Meetei, Vladimir Koman; Rahim Ali, Nerijus Valskis.

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Match 102.

Date and time: Saturday, 26 February 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Prabhukhan Gill, Slavko Damjanovic, Bijoy-V, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Adrian Luna, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ariel Borysiuk, Lalthanga Khawlhring, Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali.

Captain: Nerijus Valskis | Vice-captain: Adrian Luna.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Debjit Majumder, Harmanjot Khabra, Narayan Das, Sanjeev Stalin, Jeakson Singh, Vladimir Koman, Vincy Barretto, Germanpreet Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Captain: Jorge Pereyra Diaz | Vice-captain: Vladimir Koman.

