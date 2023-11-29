Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head and other numbers you need to know | ISL 2023-24 

Two-time ISL champions, Chennaiyin FC, will face off against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday, November 29.

Kerala Blasters have enjoyed a stellar start to the ISL 10 campaign. They have secured victories in five out of their seven matches so far, placing them comfortably in the top two.

With a roster boasting a blend of experienced and young players, they have demonstrated excellent synergy under the guidance of coach Ivan Vukomanovic. The Blasters have exhibited a robust team game, with standout performances from players such as Adrian Luna, Sachin Suresh, and Miloš Drinčić.

On the contrary, Chennaiyin FC is struggling to find their rhythm, managing only two wins in seven matches. They currently occupy the seventh position with seven points. The return of former coach Owen Coyle has yielded mixed results, falling short of expectations.

However, players like Rafael Crivellaro, Connor Shields, and Aakash Sangwan are making strides in improving the team's performance day by day.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin have squared off against each other 20 times, with each team claiming victory six times, and the remaining eight fixtures concluding in draws.

Matches Played – 20

Kerala Blasters FC – 6

Chennaiyin FC – 6

Draws – 8

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Key stats and players to look out for

Most goals: Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) - 3 goals, Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters) - 3 goals

Most Assist: Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) - 3 assists, Luna (Kerala Blasters) - 3 assists

Most saves: Samik Mitra (Chennaiyin FC) - 10 saves, Sachin Suresh (Kerala Blasters) -19 saves

Most duels won: Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) - 9 tackles, Luna (Kerala Blasters) - 10 tackles