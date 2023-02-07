Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 7, 2023

Kerala Blasters FC take on Chennaiyin FC in a Southern Derby on Tuesday (February 7) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

This is perhaps the last chance for Chennaiyin to make the playoffs, with their numerous dropped points costing them. They have the highest number of draws in the league (six) and those missed wins have them eighth in the points table, seven points away from sixth place. They're coming off a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC and need to start winning to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Blasters are coming off a shock 1-0 defeat against East Bengal FC and will want to get back to winning ways at home.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, Victor Mongil

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, MS Sreekuttan

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, Lovepreet Singh

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, Aakash Sangwan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, Sajal Bag

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, Kwame Karikari

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Karanjit Singh, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Victor Mongil, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Apostolos Giannou

Chennaiyin FC

Samik Mitra, Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Ajith Kumar, Julius Düker, Vincy Barretto, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Anirudh Thapa, Nasser El Khayati, Petar Sliskovic

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: February 7, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With the return of El Khayati to their starting XI, Chennaiyin have grown much stronger, and despite trailing the Blasters in the points table, this should be a close game. Both teams love to attack, so we could see plenty of goals in this game.

El Khayati, Sliskovic, Dimitris Diamantakos, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Julius Duker, and Aakash Sangwan are the players I feel are must-haves for this match.

Nasser El Khayati, Dimitris Diamantakos and Petar Sliskovic would be my first-choice captaincy picks from this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samik Mitra, Harmanjot Khabra, Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Nasser El Khayati, Julius Duker, Adrian Luna, Petar Sliskovic, and Dimitris Diamantakos

Captain: Nasser El Khayati Vice-captain: Adrian Luna

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Karanjit Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Aakash Sangwan, Ajith Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vincy Barretto, Nasser El Khayati, Julius Duker, Adrian Luna, Petar Sliskovic, Dimitris Diamantakos

Captain: Dimitris Diamantakos Vice-captain: Petar Sliskovic

Poll : 0 votes