Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: KBFC vs CFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - November 29, 2023

The Kerala Blasters will go up against Chennaiyin FC in the first game of Matchweek 8 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 on Wednesday, November 29, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The hosts come into this Southern Derby as the stronger team. They're second on the points table, with five wins and one draw in seven matches. They come into this one on the back of a cagey 1-0 win against Hyderabad FC, making it three wins on a trot for them.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are stuttering in 7th place, and left it late to secure a point at home to East Bengal FC, with Ninthoi Meetei netting a Rafael Crivellaro assist. With their only wins coming against bottom sides Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC, this game should be a real test for Owen Coyle's side.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bijay Chhetri, Sachu Siby, Lazar Cirkovic, Bikash Yumnam, Preyarhanjan RS, Ajith Kumar, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Y Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Alexander Jesuraj, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Ayush Adhikari, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, and Nesta Colin.

Forwards: Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields, and Irfan Yadwad.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Sachin Suresh (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Pritam Kotal, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Mohammed Aimen, Kwame Peprah, and Adrian Luna.

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Sarthak Golui, Ajith Kumar, Ayush Adhikari, Cristian Battochio, Rafael Crivellaro, Farukh Choudhary/Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, and Jordan Murray.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: November 29, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

The Southern Derby between the Blasters and Chennaiyin usually produces electric contests, but there's a good chance this ends up being a one-sided game.

Chennaiyin FC is joint-top for goals conceded alongside Punjab FC, and five of the eight goals they've scored this season came in that fixture against Punjab. They're having trouble at both ends, and against a well-oiled Kerala side in front of their boisterous home crowd, even a draw seems unlikely.

Adrian Luna, Rafael Crivellaro, Daisuke Sakai, Danish Farooq, and Pritam Kotal are the only real must-haves, with the forwards from both teams making good differential picks. Picking the right option from the likes of Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Mohammed Aimen, and Kwame Peprah could prove crucial in this match, keeping in mind that Kerala Blasters scoring is more likely.

Adrian Luna is undoubtedly the best captaincy pick, with Crivellaro, Daisuke Sakai, and Danish Farooq making for good vice-captain choices.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Suresh, Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Rafael Crivellaro, Danish Farooq, Adrian Luna, Daisuke Sakai, Vincy Barretto, and Kwame Peprah.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Danish Farooq.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Debjit Majumder, Ankit Mukherjee, Ruivah Hormipam, Pritam Kotal, Rafael Crivellaro, Danish Farooq, Adrian Luna, Daisuke Sakai, Vibin Mohanan, Jordan Murray, and Mohammad Aimen.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Rafael Crivellaro.