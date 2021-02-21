Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Who will win today's match?

With nothing but pride and bragging rights at stake, Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC lock swords in a Southern Derby clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters FC are 10th in the league with just 16 points from 18 games.

The Blasters were considered one of the best teams on paper before the start of the season, but they never quite managed to even challenge for the top four.

A lack of team cohesion, squad balance, tactical applicability and a dearth of game-changers in the squad cost Kibu Vicuna and his side.

Vicuna was relieved of his duties as the head coach on Wednesday due to the team's dismal form and assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed was put in charge of proceedings on an interim basis.

Kerala Blasters FC have the worst defensive record so far in the league - they have conceded 33 goals in just 18 matches.

The likes of Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone and Nishu Kumar failed to adjust to the Kibu Vicuna system and struggled to maintain a resilient backline.

The unavailability of Sergio Cidoncha for the whole of the league and injuries to Facundo Pereyra have also not helped Kerala's cause.

They lost 4-0 to Hyderabad FC in their last game.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC will play their final league game of the season

Chennaiyin FC find themselves 8th in the standings with 19 points from as many games. The Marina Machans will play their final league game on Sunday.

Chennaiyin FC cut down on their first team budget and had a bunch of foreigners with the lowest wages in the league.

However, due to a fantastic crop of Indian players like Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte, Chennaiyin FC managed to play an attacking brand of football.

They have created a lot of chances throughout the season but have been wasteful in front of goal. They have the worst expected goals differential to goals scored in the league.

The likes of Jakub Sylvestr and Esmael Goncalves were below par and never looked like players who could turn the games in their side's favor.

The injury to Rafael Crivellaro put pressure on Anirudh Thapa to take an attacking role in the midfield which further affected Chennaiyin FC's system.

The presence of Manuel Lanzarote has somewhat restored the required creativity at the centre of the park.

Chennaiyin FC drew 3-3 with NorthEast United FC after being 3-1 up in their previous fixture and will be hoping to finish the season on a high.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC have several problems in the squad and with a new head coach, the Blasters seem nowhere close to the form they need to overpower a Chennaiyin FC side hungry for wins at the end of the season.

The Marina Machans have clearly a better set of personnel and should prevail in the derby.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1-3 Chennaiyin FC