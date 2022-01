Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 2, 2022

Kerala Blasters FC will take on a wounded FC Goa side in the first ISL fixture of 2022 at Tilak Maidan in Goa.

After a shaky start to the ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC bounced back in style, remaining unbeaten after the first match of the season. They have 13 points from 8 matches, winning 3 and drawing 4. Fifth in the ISL table, a win would see them move to the top.

The situation at FC Goa is the opposite. After losing the first three matches of the season, the Gaurs won two on the trot before slumping again. ATK Mohun Bagan then swooped in and signed head coach Juan Ferrando to replace Antonio Habas. The only silver lining for FC Goa is the availibility of promising Indian defender Anwar Ali, who will be making his ISL debut.

The first match of the new year promises to be a cracking one.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez, Sreekuttan VS

FC Goa

Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Anwar Ali, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz

Indian Super League @IndSuperLeague



Take a look at the best moments from the encounter 🎥



#KBFCFCG #LetsFootball | @KeralaBlasters @FCGoaOfficial It ended all square when the Yellow Army took on the Gaurs last time in the #HeroISL ! ⚔️Take a look at the best moments from the encounter 🎥 It ended all square when the Yellow Army took on the Gaurs last time in the #HeroISL! ⚔️Take a look at the best moments from the encounter 🎥#KBFCFCG #LetsFootball | @KeralaBlasters @FCGoaOfficial https://t.co/wmEVE7TUUk

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Pereyra Dias, Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Dylan Fox, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Saviour Gama, Muhammed Nemil, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021-22

Date & Time: January 2, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa

KBFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Dheeraj Singh, Jessel Carneiro, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Alberto Noguera, Muhammed Nemil, Jorge Ortiz, Jorge Pereyra Dias

Captain: Jorge Ortiz, Vice-captain: Jorge Pereyra Dias

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Prabsukhan Gill, Dylan Fox, Ivan Gonzalez, Ruivah Hormipam, Prasanth K, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Adrian Luna, Devendra Murgaonkar, Alvaro Vazquez

Captain: Adrian Luna, Vice-captain: Sahal Abdul Samad

Edited by Sanjay Rajan