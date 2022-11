Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 13th, 2022

Match 30 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) host FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, November 13.

The two teams have faced each other 16 times in the ISL, with KBFC winning three while FC Goa won nine, with four games ending in draws.

Kerala started their season with a win over East Bengal before losing three back-to-back games. The team, however, came back strong, winning its previous game and is currently seventh on the table with six points.

Their opponents, FC Goa, have had a good season so far, winning three of their four games. With nine points, the team stands fourth in the rankings.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sachin Suresh, Karanjit Singh, Muheet Khan

Defenders: Marko Leskovic, Victor Mongil, Harmanjot Khabra, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Bijoy Varghese

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan MS

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Leander D’Cunha, Marc Valiente, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Lesly Rebello

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes (Captain), Princeton Rebello, Ayush Chhetri, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chothe, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Lalremruata HP

Forwards: Noah Sadaoui, Devendra Murgaokar, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Sandeep Singh, Rahul KP, Puitea, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Glan Martins, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Ayush Chhetri, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Alvaro Vazquez.

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa, Match 30.

Date and time: Sunday, November 13, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Prabhsukhan Gill, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Aiban Dohling, Anwar Ali, Edu Bedia, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliunzhnyi, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wali-Sadaoui, Rahul KP

Captain: Edu Bedia | Vice-captain: Adrian Luna

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arshdeep Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Seriton Fernandes, Sandeep Singh, Brandon Gernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Chhetri, Redeem Tlang, Dimitris Diamantakos, Makan Chote

Captain: Sahal Abdul Samad | Vice-captain: Redeem Tlang

