Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

After suffering consecutive defeats, FC Goa will look to bounce back when they travel to Kochi to take on Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, February 25.

The Blasters have struggled since the start of the year, losing five games across competitions. Their recent performance against Chennaiyin FC was forgettable, characterised by a lack of chances created while also conceding in the second half.

Injuries have been a persistent issue this season, with Sachin Suresh being the latest casualty, ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Marko Leskovic’s availability remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, Kerala Blasters remain within striking distance of the top spot, trailing Odisha FC by only six points.

"We cannot control our opponents, but we have to get back that fighting spirit, fighting for each other and trying to overcome the opponents like we were doing in December," Ivan Vukomanovic explained during the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Goa, following a 12-game unbeaten streak, have had consecutive defeats to Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC, which has seen them slip to fourth place in the points table with 28 points.

However, a victory on Sunday will propel them to third place and level on points with second-placed Mumbai City FC. Manager Manolo Marquez remains confident that his team will respond following the two defeats:

"One is to give up, or the other is to try to recover the feelings, and especially try to win the game in Kerala.

"Let’s see if we can beat them and then, for sure, things will work again in the correct way. It will be an equal game, and, in football, anything can happen. I am confident that we will react in this game."

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 19

KBFC wins: 4

Draws: 4

FCG wins: 11

Result in the previous fixture: FC Goa 1-0 Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers this season

Kerala Blasters FC: Dimitrios Diamantakos (8 goals in 12 games)

FC Goa: Carlos Martinez (5 goals in 14 games)

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Sachin Suresh (34), Arshdeep Singh (19)

Most assists: Adrian Luna (4), Victor Rodriguez (3)

Most shots per 90 mins: Kwame Peprah (3.0), Noah Sadaoui (5.5)

Most clearances: Milos Drincic (59), Sandesh Jhingan (57)